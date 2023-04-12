"STOP WATCHING THIS BS" - Sean Strickland reacts to Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight announcement

Sean Strickland isn’t happy with the announcement of Jake Paul fighting Nate Diaz in a boxing match.

Earlier today, Ariel Helwani confirmed that Paul vs. Diaz will go down on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. The combat sports community had mixed reactions, with some people excited to see the intriguing matchup and others angry about ‘The Problem Child’ taking on another UFC fighter. Strickland, a UFC middleweight, reacted to the fight announcement on Twitter by saying:

“Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz such a fu**ing joke. I'm not hating on either for making money of this clown show, I'm hating on the fact a RETIRED 155er is fighting a juiced tiktoker at 185 who lost to a recreational boxer Tommy Furry. STOP WATCHING THIS BS!! IT NEEDS TO DIE…”

Paul is looking to get back on track after suffering his first professional boxing loss last time out against Tommy Fury. Despite scoring a knockdown in the last round, ‘The Problem Child’ lost by split decision (73-76 x2 and 74-75). Although most people thought the former YouTuber would give up after losing, he returns to the boxing ring hoping to silence the doubters against Diaz.

Diaz last fought in September 2022, winning an MMA fight against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event. Shortly after having his hand raised, the Stockton native announced that he would be stepping away from the UFC temporarily to pursue other opportunities. The expectation was for him to fight ‘The Problem Child’ in a boxing match, but it was unclear if those plans were derailed after he lost to Fury.

Jake Paul comes in as the betting favorite against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul’s last five boxing matches have been at 185 to 192 pounds. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz spent most of his UFC career at lightweight before moving up to welterweight for his last six fights at 170 pounds. Due to the weight advantage and having more boxing experience, Paul is currently listed as a -275 betting favorite, with Diaz at +215, a underdog (Betonline).

Regardless of the outcome, both competitors will likely consider this bout a win because of the money generated. The event will be co-promoted between Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz’s Real Fight Inc.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani BREAKING!



Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL.



The details:



Aug. 5, 2023.



Dallas.



DAZN PPV.



Eight rounds.



