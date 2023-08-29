"That’s a disaster waiting to happen!" - Sneako hinting at starting content house with Adin Ross, Fousey, and N3on leaves fans shocked

During a recent Rumble livestream, controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" hinted that he and other prominent streamers, including Adin Ross, Yousef "Fousey," Ragnesh "N3on," and Cheesur were considering launching a content house. Claiming that living together with the aforementioned creators would be a good way to "switch things up," the 24-year-old said:

"I've never lived in a content house. But, I think it'd be a good way to switch things up. You know? Adin wants to also live in a content house. What do you guys think? Like, I know there's not a huge overlap with the audience right now. But, I think he wants it to be me, N3on, Cheesur, Adin, and maybe Fousey. Do we? What's the consensus, chat?"

The indefinitely banned YouTuber's clip went viral on social media, with one X (formerly Twitter) user commenting that Sneako, Adin Ross, N3on, Fousey, and Cheesur living under one roof is a "disaster waiting to happen."

They added:

"That's a disaster waiting to happen! I bet the entertainment will be A1, though."

"The crossover we never needed" - Streaming community reacts to Sneako's hint at starting a content creation house with Adin Ross, Fousey, and others

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Sneako's clip has garnered over 1.9 million views. With more than 850 netizens responding, X user @TheAltKings speculated that the streamers' shenanigans would frequently result in the police being called to the house:

One fan joked that Adin Ross would make other content creators "lazy":

Meanwhile, another community member shared their thoughts on Adin Ross, Sneako, Fousey, and N3on living together in a house, writing:

"The crossover we never needed."

According to X user @Syinite, the collaboration won't last more than two months. They added:

"With Fousey, that house ain't lasting two months, but it'd be some crazy content while it lasts."

Fousey recently collaborated with Adin Ross and Sneako during his Kick subathon in Miami, Florida. It was during this period that the 33-year-old vlogger was detained by police after experiencing a manic episode, during which he believed that his life was in danger.