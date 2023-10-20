Did Zendaya come on Kai Cenat's Twitch channel? Viral livestream explored

Twitch star Kai Cenat has once again piqued the internet's interest by introducing an individual many initially thought to be the famous actress, model, and singer Zendaya on his latest livestream. However, upon closer inspection, it became apparent that the person was not the Hollywood star but rather a TikTok look-alike.

It's worth mentioning that Cenat also sported a black Spider-Man suit in celebration of the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on October 20, 2023. The costume was not only a fitting tribute to the superhero but also a clever move to bring in a Zendaya look-alike, considering her role as MJ in the cinematic universe.

"Zendaya from Wish" - Fans left in stitches as Kai Cenat introduces a Zendaya look-a-like

Kai Cenat is no stranger to featuring celebrities on his livestreams and has a knack for creating viral moments through his interactions. One notable example is his friendship with the renowned rapper Drake, with whom he has conducted livestream Facetime sessions that have generated significant attention.

On October 20, Cenat decided to take a more lighthearted and humorous approach by introducing a TikTok-famous Zendaya look-alike. This playful move naturally provided entertainment for his fans, and he even used the look-alike as part of a prank on his fellow streamer friends.

Adin Ross was one of the individuals initially fooled by Kai Cenat's Facetime call, but he quickly caught on to what was happening and comically referred to the Zendaya look-alike as a "Zendaya from Wish." He said:

"Who the f**k bro?" That is Zendaya from f**king Wish. I mean, what is that bro? I got scammed. Like, for a second (When asked if she actually looks like the actress). Yes, the side angle but now turn back."

Naturally, Cenat's stream attracted a barrage of comments from internet users who were evidently entertained by the Zendaya look-alike. In response to her appearance, fans had these things to say:

Fans share meme-worthy responses to the Zendaya look-a-like (Image via X)

Fans react to Adin Ross reacting to the 'fake' Zendaya (Image via X)

The broadcast also garnered reactions from the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the popular comments:

Kai Cenat is currently one of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch, boasting over 7.4 million followers and more than 80K active subscribers. His streams are known for featuring a mix of daring stunts and engaging gameplay, which has contributed to his rapid rise in popularity within the platform's community.

As for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it is releasing on October 20, 2023. In this installment, both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will take on their iconic roles from previous editions. It's important to note that, as of now, the game is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 platform.