"Kai made it" - Fans go gaga as Drake shouts out Kai Cenat during his concert

Twitch star Kai Cenat was the talk of the town on September 26, 2023, after Canadian rapper and singer Drake gave him a shout-out during his concert. The Grammy Award-winning musician was at Atlanta's State Farm Arena for his It's All A Blur Tour. At one point during the event, he namedropped British rapper Central Cee, American basketball player Trae Young, and Kai Cenat.

Drake said:

"First of all, make some noise for my brother Central Cee. Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat. And, of course, make some noise for Trae Young!"

Numerous fans on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted to Drake's shout-out, with user @dreamsecretalt commenting:

"Kai made it, fr (for real), W moment!"

"Nobody says Kai’s name right" - Netizens share their thoughts on Drake featuring Kai Cenat during his concert in Atlanta

This isn't the first time Kai Cenat and Drake have gotten together in front of thousands of viewers. On November 10, 2022, the content creator connected with the musician via a video call and ended up wagering $121,000 over a game of NBA 2K.

The icons once again collaborated on September 26, 2023, during Drake's concert in Atlanta. As mentioned earlier, numerous netizens shared their thoughts on the viral moment, with X user @fwOus_ stating that Cenat was on "top of the world":

One fan made a lighthearted comment, voicing their appreciation for Drake "supporting small streamers":

X user @D1ELITTT said Kick ambassador Adin Ross should have been in Cenat's place:

Another community member commented on Drake's pronunciation of the streamer's name, writing:

"Nobody says Kai's name right."

Kai Cenat is widely regarded as one of the most influential personalities in the livestreaming industry. He dethroned "Ludwig" Ahgren to become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time after hosting his sensational month-long subathon, Mafiathon, earlier this year.

The 21-year-old was also honored at this year's Streamy Awards, where he won the Streamer of the Year title for the second time in a row.