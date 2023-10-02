How to watch TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas: Dates, livestream details, confirmed streamers, events, and more

Twitch's largest yearly convention, TwitchCon, is gearing up for its return. This marks the eighth consecutive year the event has been hosted in North America. While the past seven iterations were held in different cities throughout California, this year, it's set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

The three-day convention is scheduled to run from October 20, 2023 (Friday) to October 22 (Sunday). This article provide further details of the convention.

Everything to know about TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas

TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas is poised to host some of the most prominent Twitch personalities, and it's already brimming with a multitude of mini-events, numbering in the hundreds.

As usual, Twitch's official channel on the platform is slated to livestream the event (from October 20 to 22). Furthermore, individual streamers who are attending may also choose to livestream it on their personal accounts. Here's the VOD for the last TwitchCon event (Europe) in Paris in July 2023:

How to buy tickets?

Obtaining tickets for the event is a straightforward process through the official Twitch website. For this edition, ticket prices have been set at $149 for a one-day (Friday and Saturday) pass and $229 for a three-day pass.

When purchasing the passes, attendees will receive exclusive attendee badges (which can be collected from the site) containing a QR code that will be scanned for entry and access.

In addition, the website also provides assistance for physically challenged or handicapped attendees, such as the option to rent wheelchairs or scooters for added convenience.

It's important for buyers to be aware that purchased tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and non-transferable.

Another important aspect is that buyers must be at least 13 years old to purchase passes. If they are below 18, they must be accompanied by a guardian in order to attend the event.

Events and activities

A comprehensive schedule for the three-day event is already available on the official website, featuring a wide range of activities including mini-games, creator and community meet-ups, and the Twitch Rivals event. Here are some events on Friday, October 20:

Starting events on Day 1 (Image via Twitch)

Here's what's included (but not limited to) on Day 2:

Here are the starting events on Day 2 (Image via Twitch)

Here's what's included (but not limited to) on Day 3:

Here's how the final day will start (Image via Twitch)

The full list of events and activities can be found by clicking here.

Among the confirmed TwitchCon 2023 attendees are prominent names like Michael "Shroud," Blaire "QTCinderella" and Maya Higa, Eric "Erobb221," Eric "PointCrow," Ben "CohhCarnage," AustinShows, Will Neff, Emily "ExtraEmily," Nadia, Kaitlyn "Amouranth," and Mark "RanbooLive."