"It showed the f**king email address list" - Streamer claims TwitchCon 2023 leaked attendees' personal information

On April 12, 2023, IRL streamer Reydempto accused TwitchCon 2023 of leaking attendees' personal information. The conversation began when the content creator said Twitch had revoked the convention discount for its partners.

After labeling the decision the "dumbest move ever made," Reydempto claimed that TwitchCon 2023 had doxxed "everyone's personal information." Sharing more insights into the matter, he said:

"It was broken and it didn't show, like, the usernames and the profile pic It showed the f**king email address list and their full f**king names, dude! It was like, someone did wrong with the website and f**king gave out their personal information."

"If you already brought a ticket for TwitchCon and you're a streamer, you've been doxxed" - Reydempto on TwitchCon allegedly leaking personal information

Reydempto was 35 minutes into his livestream when he shared his thoughts on Kick vs Twitch. He claimed that Twitch had sufficient resources to do the things that the Trainwreckstv-backed platform did.

The streamer then highlighted that TwitchCon 2023 discounts were not provided to its partners, saying:

"Apparently, Twitch does have a competitor. They have Kick coming out, biting at their heels now. And what do they (Twitch) do? What's their big next move? Removing the f**king discount for TwitchCon Partners. That's their next big, like, this is the worst f**king, dumbest move that they have ever made, during all this stuff."

Reydempto claimed that personal information had allegedly gotten leaked about TwitchCon 2023 attendees:

"Yeah, TwitchCon 2023 had everyone's personal information doxxed. Everyone who bought a ticket. You know who's coming; who's coming to TwitchCon list. If you click on that to see who's showing up."

Timestamp: 00:36:30

After claiming that some aspects of the TwitchCon website were broken, which resulted in details such as email addresses and full names being doxxed, the IRL content creator added:

"Yeah. This was all going on yesterday. So, if you already bought a ticket for TwitchCon and you're a streamer, you've been doxxed. Your name and number is on that list, for sure!"

Fans react to Reydempto's claims

The Chicago native's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing more than 65 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans on Reddit discussing the content creator's claims regarding TwitchCon 2023 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For those unaware, TwitchCon 2023 will take place in Las Vegas (from October 20 to 22) and Paris (from July 8 to 9). Readers can learn more about the iconic convention by clicking here.

