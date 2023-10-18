"Black-and-white case that holds dangerous implications" - Jacksfilms goes off at YouTube for not banning SSSniperwolf

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing feud between John "Jacksfilms" and Alia "SSSniperwolf." On October 18, 2023, Jacksfilms took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to a tweet by YouTube. In an October 14 post, the Google-owned platform stated that it does not allow "harmful behavior" such as threatening and doxing:

"We don't allow harmful behaviors like threat & doxing; this resource has more info about our Harassment & cyberbullying policy. Also, if your face/personal info is shared, you can file a privacy complaint to request."

In response, Jacksfilms slammed YouTube, claiming that the "best time" to ban SSSniperwolf from the platform was when she allegedly doxed him on Instagram. He also claimed to have sent video evidence to "appropriate channels" and said that he was willing to share it with YouTube directly.

Jacksfilms tweet reads:

"TeamYouTube, the best time to remove Sssniperwolf from your platform was Friday night, when she showed up to our home, filmed, and posted a live video of our house to her 5M+ Instagram followers while my wife and I were inside, and dared me to come out. The second best time is now. I've sent video evidence to the appropriate channels and am happy to share directly with you. This is a clear example of doxing and a clear violation of your policy stated here."

The content creator went on to say that the situation involving him and SSSniperwolf has "dangerous implications" if left unchecked:

"I'm aware you are looking into the situation, but this is a black-and-white case that holds dangerous implications if it goes unchecked. Please act now and remove this channel from your platform."

"Seems like you might have a case for criminal charges" - Netizens react to Jacksfilms asking YouTube to ban SSSniperwolf

Jacksfilms' appeal to YouTube has gone viral, garnering over 100k likes and 7.4 million impressions. According to X user @thegrock101, if it had been the 35-year-old personality who doxed Alia, he would have been banned "within an hour":

Another fan wanted YouTube to do the "right thing":

YouTuber Dennis "Def Noodles" chimed in, writing that he would take legal action rather than petitioning the platform to be "judge, jury, and executioner." He added:

"I would pursue legal action instead of constantly petitioning YouTube to be judge, jury, and executioner It seems like you might have a case for criminal charges, which would be more effective and appropriate punishment than focusing on removing a channel from YouTube."

Here are some more fan reactions:

The YouTuber's channel was still accessible as of October 18, 2023 (Image via YouTube)

SSSniperwolf's YouTube channel, which has 34.2 million subscribers and 3,400 videos, was still accessible at the time of writing.