GTA RP Twitch streamer threatens legal action against PENTA for allegedly using former's voice as subscriber notification alert

During a livestream on December 29, GTA RP Twitch streamer Shotz discussed a contentious incident involving fellow roleplayer Ramee "F8 Quitting." While watching a video of prominent GTA roleplayer PENTA reacting to Ramee's antics, Shotz claimed that the former's comments on the controversy were unnecessary and that it only generated more drama.

Shotz also mentioned hearing his voice on PENTA's stream as a subscriber notification alert. He stated that if he was able to obtain proof, he would send it to his lawyer and seek legal action.

"I'm going to handle it my way" - GTA RP Twitch streamer Shotz talks about taking legal action against PENTA for using his voice as a sub alert

Shotz reviewed a clip of PENTA reacting to Ramee F8 quitting at the 03:41 mark of his December 29 broadcast. For context, the F8 Quit command is equivalent to logging out of the game and exiting the roleplay session.

In the clip recorded by a viewer, PENTA called Ramee quitting the game a "real mature" act. Upon hearing this, Shotz responded:

"These comments, I'm just going to be honest, bro. That comment right there is just not needed. It's literally just not needed. 'He is so mature,' like, there's just no need for it. Because all it does is cause more and more and more f***ing drama. Literally just all it does is just cause more f***ing drama, bro!"

Timestamp: 03:41:21

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer recognized hearing his voice as a subscription alert on PENTA's broadcast. Shotz remarked:

"And on top of it, I heard he has, I don't know if it's true, he, PENTA, has my voice line and Ramee's voice line for sub alerts? Is that true? Because I just found this out. Does anybody has a clip of him using my voice for his sub alert? Does anybody have a clip of it?"

Shotz stated that he would send the clip of his voice that PENTA was using as a subscription alert to his lawyers:

"Because I can promise that if I get proof that he has my voice line for a sub, I'm literally sending that clip to my lawyer, and I'm just going to be real. Literally, I'm just going to send it to my lawyer. I'm just going to handle it my way, because that, I won't have, I'm sorry."

The conversation continued with the Twitch streamer adding:

"I will literally pay lawyer fees just to prove to this f***ing idiot that you don't use my voice lines for your f***ing sub alerts. I'm sorry, that ain't happening!"

Fans react to the GTA RP Twitch streamer's take

Shotz is a well-known Twitch streamer who has played and streamed Grand Theft Auto 5 for over 8,700 hours on his channel. He currently has 333,741 followers and averages more than 2.8k viewers per stream.

