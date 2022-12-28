Twitch streamer Heelmike indefinitely banned from platform after allegedly claiming to "scam little kids for casino deals"

On December 28, 2022, an automated Twitter account, StreamerBans, revealed that Twitch star Heelmike has been banned from the livestreaming platform for the sixth time.

The streamer took to Twitter to provide details on the matter. He confirmed that he was indefinitely banned on Twitch, even though he hasn't streamed in the past four days.

His tweet read:

"Just got an indefinite Twitch ban today even though I haven't been live for four days because of Christmas. S**t is stressful dam(n). Hope everything gets resolved and I'll keep you updated."

The Twitch streamer's Twitter update regarding his sixth ban from the platform (Image via Twitter)

A few hours later, he posted another update, stating that he had submitted an appeal on Twitch and hoped to be unbanned from the livestreaming platform:

Heelmike @Heelmike



FINGERS CROSSED EVERYTHING GOES WELL AND WE GET UNBANNED!



YA BOY WAS ON A ROLL AND IM GENUINELY PRAYING ITS NOT A PERMA BAN. LOVE YALL AND THANKS FOR STICKING WITH ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS SUBMITTED MY TWITCH BAN APPEALFINGERS CROSSED EVERYTHING GOES WELL AND WE GET UNBANNED!YA BOY WAS ON A ROLL AND IM GENUINELY PRAYING ITS NOT A PERMA BAN. LOVE YALL AND THANKS FOR STICKING WITH ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS SUBMITTED MY TWITCH BAN APPEAL 🙏🙏🙏FINGERS CROSSED EVERYTHING GOES WELL AND WE GET UNBANNED!YA BOY WAS ON A ROLL AND IM GENUINELY PRAYING ITS NOT A PERMA BAN. LOVE YALL AND THANKS FOR STICKING WITH ME OVER ALL THESE YEARS 💜💜💜

The American personality's update was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the thread featured over 35 fan reactions.

Some in the community speculated on the reason behind the ban. Reddit user u/fudgecake_surgeon posted a clip in which Heelmike claimed to have "scammed little kids for casino deals."

During a livestream on December 3, 2022, the Twitch star explained how he bought a piece of expensive jewelry, stating:

"You know how I got that? Yeah! Only had to scam little kids for casino deals. Hmm, nothing bad! No, I'm kidding! I just... I scammed... it was just... it was..."

Fans react to Heelmike's Twitch ban

Heelmike's update received a lot of attention, with several community members commenting on his ban.

According to Twitter user @willwhytee79, Twitch content creator TheDanDangler "sets the bar for unbans":

Fans providing their take on the streamer's ban (Image via Twitter)

Another Twitter user @babypeachhead said the livestreaming platform's decision was "so ridiculous":

Several fans wanted to know why the streamer was banned from Twitch:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Community members on the streamer-focused forum on Reddit also shared their opinions on Heelmike's ban. Here's what they had to say:

Heelmike, a well-known personality in the streaming world, started his online career in 2018. He currently has 7,425,670 followers and averages over 1.8k viewers per stream.

The Twitch star is a Fortnite and Just Chatting content creator and has racked up more than 3,900 hours of streaming under the former category. He is also a prominent Slots and Gambling content creator.

Aside from the Epic Games' developed battle royale, the 28-year-old has also played Fall Guys, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Among Us on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes