How many times has TheDanDangler been banned on Twitch?

Twitch streamer Danyell "TheDanDangler" is a well-known internet personality known for hosting Just Chatting and Call of Duty: Warzone-related content on her channel. She began her livestreaming career in 2019 and currently has over 436,000 followers.

Despite being one of the platform's fastest-growing content creators, TheDanDangler has made headlines after getting banned from the Amazon-owned platform on multiple occasions.

This article will look at the influencer's most infamous Twitch bans and how she was eventually unbanned.

Exploring and detailing TheDanDangler's Twitch bans

TheDanDangler has been banned from Twitch a total of seven times at the time of writing. The automated streamer notification account, StreamerBans, began tracking her channel in 2020, with the first ban being recorded on August 13, 2021:

The streamer responded to the update, claiming that she had been "wrongly banned." TheDanDangler was successfully unbanned the following day.

Her next suspension came at the onset of this year, on January 11, 2022. She was hit by a DMCA (The Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strike while watching the Forged in Fire TV show on her livestream.

Danyell took to Twitter shortly after the ban to express her thoughts on the matter. She voiced her displeasure, claiming that Twitch does "absolutely nothing for sick days or time off."

In a now-deleted tweet, the 23-year-old stated:

"Got banned for watching Forged in Fire on stream. I have Covid and don't feel well enough to entertain. @Twitch does ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for sick days or time off. I have a $4000 vet bill to pay when I pick River up. I'm so upset right now. I just want to cry in a ball."

TheDanDangler gets banned the following month after her second suspension

Danyell was banned from Twitch for 24 hours a month later, on February 18, 2022. Her channel was taken down because the platform deemed her attire inappropriate during a livestream.

In a Twitter post, the streamer showcased the outfit she was donning during the broadcast and stated:

Twitch streamer updates the community about her ban (Image via Twitter)

On the same day, Danyell uploaded a 14-minute video to her YouTube channel titled "We need to talk about this. | My take on the Twitch ban." She called the day-long suspension "unfair" and stated that the platform must "hold a certain standard":

"I think Twitch needs to hold a certain standard. So if you're going to allow one thing for one person, you need to allow it for everybody."

She was banned once again on September 2, 2022, for the same reason. In a video address, Danyell stated:

"Hey, everybody. I got banned on Twitch for inappropriate attire during my pool stream. I've worn this bikini a million times before, I'm not sure what I did wrong this time. But it stinks and I'll be back on in a day. I guess this is just a day's suspension."

She apologized to Twitch for breaking the Terms of Service (ToS):

TheDanDangler @thedandangler I love my job and am sorry twitch for any terms of service i may have broke. I love my job and am sorry twitch for any terms of service i may have broke.

TheDanDangler gets banned for the seventh time on Twitch

Danyel's most recent suspension occurred on October 30, 2022, while she was hosting the "biggest Halloween party on Twitch."

TheDanDangler @thedandangler

twitch.tv/thedandangler LIVE!!! At the biggest Halloween party on Twitch LIVE!!! At the biggest Halloween party on Twitch🎃👻 ...twitch.tv/thedandangler

This time, neither the content creator nor the livestreaming platform provided an explanation for the ban.

The following day, TheDanDangler shared an update on Twitter and thanked those who had been supportive. She expressed hope to be back on her channel if the platform accepts her appeal:

TheDanDangler @thedandangler To my community I love you all. Thank you for all your support. I'm alive and okay. I hope to be back soon if Twitch takes my appeal. To my community I love you all. Thank you for all your support. I'm alive and okay. I hope to be back soon if Twitch takes my appeal.

Danyell was eventually unbanned three days later, on November 2, 2022.

Based out of Detroit, Michigan, TheDanDangler has amassed well over 500,000 followers on social media platforms like TikTok, Twitch, and Instagram. Apart from her streaming career, Danyell has also participated in various Call of Duty esports tournaments, raking in close to $15,000 in prize money.

