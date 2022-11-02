"Going for the 8th" - Fans react as Twitch streamer TheDanDangler gets unbanned following her seventh suspension

Twitch streamer Danyell "TheDanDangler" has been unbanned on Twitch after serving a two-day, 21-hour suspension. This was the streamer's seventh ban on the Amazon-owned platform.

The update came on November 2 via the automated streamer notification account, StreamerBans, and the reaction thread attracted numerous fan replies. One Twitter user commented, speculating that TheDanDangler was now aiming for the eighth ban on Twitch. They said:

"Going for the 8th"

Streaming community divided after TheDanDangler gets unbanned on Twitch

Danyell was banned for the seventh time from Twitch on October 30, 2022. Neither the streamer nor the livestreaming platform has disclosed the reason for the suspension.

However, some community members speculated that she was banned live on stream while hosting the "biggest party" on Twitch.

Following her ban, the content creator took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the community. She stated that she would be back on Twitch if the platform accepted her appeal:

TheDanDangler @thedandangler To my community I love you all. Thank you for all your support. I'm alive and okay. I hope to be back soon if Twitch takes my appeal. To my community I love you all. Thank you for all your support. I'm alive and okay. I hope to be back soon if Twitch takes my appeal.

The streamer was then successfully unbanned two days later. The reaction thread on the social media platform attracted more than 13 replies, with one Twitter user expressing displeasure at Twitch for not permanently banning the streamer after seven violations:

Another Twitter user shared the same sentiment:

One community member wanted to know why Danyell was unbanned:

Twitter user @bnpkei shared a now-deleted tweet from the content creator in which it was alleged that Danyell was banned due to "Twitch's fault":

Some bits about TheDanDangler

Danyell is a 22-year-old internet personality who creates and broadcasts content on various media platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

She is a partnered Twitch streamer who started her channel on May 11, 2019. Danyell is primarily a Call of Duty: Warzone and Just Chatting streamer. She currently has 428,333 followers and gets close to 2,900 concurrent viewers per stream.

She rose to prominence at the start of the year after getting banned on Twitch for livestreaming copyrighted content. TheDanDangler called out the platform in a now-deleted Tweet, claiming that Twitch does "absolutely nothing" for sick days or time off. She stated:

"Got banned for watching forged in fire on stream. I have Covid and don't feel well enough to entertain. @Twitch does ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for sick days or time off. I have a $4000 vet bill to pay when I pick River up. I'm so upset right now. I just want to cry in a ball."

On February 18, TheDanDangler was banned yet again. Twitch provided a reason and stated that the streamer was dressed inappropriately during her livestream broadcast.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes