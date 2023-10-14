The entire Jacksfilms vs. SSSniperWolf drama explained

YouTubers John "Jacksfilms" (4.83 million subscribers) and Alia "SSSniperwolf," (34.2 million subscribers) have found themselves at odds again following a recent dispute online. The controversy arose from an Instagram story that has since been removed, in which Alia seemingly shared a photo of Jacksfilms' residence. She posted these two (now deleted) stories:

John vented his frustration on his X account and accused her of doxxing him, which unleashed a barrage of scathing comments aimed at Alia. He wrote:

"Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk YouTubers."

For those unaware, the two creators have long been embroiled in a contentious feud. John has created numerous videos that specifically criticize Alia's content, as he believes that she produces reaction videos without giving due credit to the original creators. Here's an example of one such video on his channel:

"This creep has been harassing me" - SSSniperwolf responds to Jacksfilms' remarks

A series of heated exchanges have already occurred between SSSniperwolf and Jacksfilms. Alia countered John's claim of getting doxxed by pointing out that his address is already publicly available on Google:

"I have no idea how to Dox. He literally posted his address on Google and said I threatened him and doxxed him."

Moreover, she emphasized that John had been producing videos critiquing her on his YouTube channel for several months, a practice she considers to be a form of harassment. She wrote:

"This creep has been harassing me for months then plays victim saying I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him."

She also screen recorded herself scrolling through recent uploads on Jacksfilms' YouTube channel to showcase the significant number of videos he had made about her and sarcastically asked whether she should obtain a "restraining order."

John responded by pointing out the irony in her statement, emphasizing that she was the one planning to come to his house:

Jacksfilms' spouse, Erin Breslin, has also used X to call attention to the situation. She tagged YouTube and the YouTube Support team, urging them to take action as she feared for their safety after SSSniperwolf's actions:

"I beg you, what can you do to help us? To keep us safe?"

What is YouTube's policy on doxxing?

YouTube has a well-defined policy concerning prolonged personal attacks and the disclosure of personal information. Their policy states:

"We don't allow content that targets someone with prolonged insults or slurs based on their physical traits or protected group status, like age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or race. We also don't allow other harmful behaviors, like threats or doxxing."

At first glance, it seems that SSSniperwolf may have violated the platform's terms of service. However, as of the time of writing, her page is still active on the platform, and no action has been taken against her thus far.