"Creepy, gross, violating" - Jacksfilms accuses SSSniperWolf of doxing him, says YouTube should demonetize the "dangerous creator"

A major controversy recently erupted involving two well-known content creators, John "Jacksfilms" and Alia "SSSniperwolf." Jacksfilms accused SSSniperwolf of doxxing him (the act of revealing personal information). According to him, the YouTuber briefly posted an image of his residence in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Jacksfilms and SSSniperwolf, who have a history of online disputes, had their feud escalate when the latter reportedly posted a picture of the former's house on social media.

Here is the Instagram story in question:

Jacksfilms responded to the post on Twitter saying:

"Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk YouTubers... @YouTube demonetize this dangerous 'creator'."

"I have no idea how to dox" - SSSniperwolf responds to Jacksfilms

There has been a lengthy exchange of accusations between the two content creators in the past. After Jacksfilms accused SSSniperwolf of doxxing him, she retaliated in an Instagram story. She claimed that she doesn't know how to "dox" and that Jacksfilms had publicly shared his address on Google for a long time:

"I have no idea how to Dox. He literally posted his address on Google and said I threatened him and doxxed him."

The YouTuber then posted another story stating that she didn't have any "ill intentions" and accused Jacksfilms of farming drama for clicks and views. She wrote:

"This creep has been harassing me for months then plays victim saying I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him."

Jacksfilms quickly responded to the content creator's self-defense and criticized her for allegedly revealing a picture of his house in front of her millions of Instagram followers:

"You showed up to our home tonight and filmed it for your 5M+ IG followers to see. That's called doxxing."

What did the fans say?

The controversy has already gone viral on X, with many news-related pages sharing the drama. Here are some of the reactions on the platform:

Both Jacksfilms and his wife have tagged YouTube in their X posts to draw attention to the incident. As of now, SSSniperwolf's YouTube channel, which boasts over 34 million subscribers, remains active.