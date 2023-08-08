"We need a Content Cop patrolling these streets" - The Act Man slams SSSniperWolf's reaction videos, calls it "f**king awful"

Popular YouTuber The Act Man took to Twitter on August 8, 2023, to share his thoughts on Alia "SSSniperWolf's" reaction content. He shared a clip from the latter's video titled, People Who Have Way Too Much Free Time, in which she was seen reacting to a slew of viral clips. However, she inadvertently reused a basketball trickshot video twice in the eight-minute feature.

While watching, SSSniperWolf said:

"Whoa! I don't know how people jump this high. Oh, he jumped on the trampoline thing. I was like, 'There is no way!' Bro just flew into the hoop. Dunked himself, too. Does that count for extra points?"

The Act Man slammed the 30-year-old YouTuber's reaction video by tweeting:

"These reaction channels are so f**king awful, they reuse the same react clips in the same video to hit the eight-minute mark for mid-roll ads. Holy s**t, we need a Content Cop patrolling these streets, now more than ever."

"SSSniperWolf went from beefing with Doug Censor Martin to making millions of dollars doing this" - Online community reacts to The Act Man calling the YouTuber out for reusing clips in her videos

The Act Man's recent tweet in which he called out SSSniperWolf for reusing clips in her reaction videos (Image via Twitter)

Prominent internet personalities such as Felix "xQc," Zack "Asmongold," and more recently made headlines after they received flak for their reaction content. The catalyst for the situation can be traced back to a social media post by Twitter user @FilmsBub, who expressed their displeasure with xQc re-uploading LEMMiNO's hour-long video with "zero input":

Bub Films @FilmsBub lemmino spends months researching, scripting, and editing a video just for react streamers to reupload the entire thing and provide zero input pic.twitter.com/jNO6QTqHRG

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein also commented on the situation and called xQc a "content thief":

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions I'd like to say publicly that @xQc is a content thief, and if you think that is defamation PLEASE sue me bitch. Destroying morons in court is my favorite hobby. And if you want me to explain why you are content thief, I'm happy to chat with you anytime.

When the streamers finally got together to discuss the drama, Ethan Klein slammed the former Overwatch pro and stated:

"You literally do it to enrich yourself. You're a multi-millionaire and you steal content from small creators. And, you don't give a f**k about their rights or what they want!"

Earlier today, The Act Man also chimed in on the controversy, taking aim at SSSniperWolf's recently uploaded reaction video. As expected, the 27-year-old's social media post went viral, garnering responses from over 250 netizens.

Twitter user @Paradox_EP joked that watching Alia's YouTube content was the "real criminal activity":

Ethan Price @Paradox_EP



That's the real criminal activity here @TheActMan_YT Yeah but who's watching thisThat's the real criminal activity here

Another community member mentioned John "Jacksfilms," who had created a channel parodying SSSniperWolf's content:

Shy Elite @EliteShy @TheActMan_YT Jackfilms has a newer channel called JJJackflims where he uploads daily videos grading "reaction videos" from sniperwolf and making jokes on how bad they are.

Well-known esports personality Jake Lucky also responded to The Act Man's call-out, writing:

"SSSniperWolf went from beefing with Doug Censor Martin to making millions of dollars doing this. What an arc."

Jake Lucky's response to the controversy (Image via Twitter)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

MattyO @MattyOYT @TheActMan_YT Too bad the content cop turned in his badge, this kind of stuff needs to be called out

TeffyTheGamer @TeffyTheGamer @TheActMan_YT There’s some reaction channels that add critical, parody or educational value to their videos which is good. Although there are those who don’t add anything that is considered fair use, I’m surprised none of these people have been sued for copyright infringement.

James Beasley @complete_phased @TheActMan_YT Real talk I wonder how many YT and Twitch channels would just die if react content just stopped being profitable.

BunBunBry @BunBry22 @TheActMan_YT We've reached a point in life where all those low-efforts in school that got away with it are now running the show, Actman.

Turkey @Welsh_Turkey ‍♂️ @TheActMan_YT If you’re already act attorney why don’t you become The Act Enforcer‍♂️

The YouTuber also called out xQc on the same day (Image via Twitter)

In addition to SSSniperWolf, The Act Man also called out xQc by saying that the latter should be "embarrassed" by the "avalanche of dogs**t content" he uploads on his YouTube channel.