"We need a Content Cop patrolling these streets" - The Act Man slams SSSniperWolf's reaction videos, calls it "f**king awful"

Popular YouTuber The Act Man took to Twitter on August 8, 2023, to share his thoughts on Alia "SSSniperWolf's" reaction content. He shared a clip from the latter's video titled, People Who Have Way Too Much Free Time, in which she was seen reacting to a slew of viral clips. However, she inadvertently reused a basketball trickshot video twice in the eight-minute feature.
While watching, SSSniperWolf said:
"Whoa! I don't know how people jump this high. Oh, he jumped on the trampoline thing. I was like, 'There is no way!' Bro just flew into the hoop. Dunked himself, too. Does that count for extra points?"
The Act Man slammed the 30-year-old YouTuber's reaction video by tweeting:
"These reaction channels are so f**king awful, they reuse the same react clips in the same video to hit the eight-minute mark for mid-roll ads. Holy s**t, we need a Content Cop patrolling these streets, now more than ever."
"SSSniperWolf went from beefing with Doug Censor Martin to making millions of dollars doing this" - Online community reacts to The Act Man calling the YouTuber out for reusing clips in her videos
Prominent internet personalities such as Felix "xQc," Zack "Asmongold," and more recently made headlines after they received flak for their reaction content. The catalyst for the situation can be traced back to a social media post by Twitter user @FilmsBub, who expressed their displeasure with xQc re-uploading LEMMiNO's hour-long video with "zero input":
H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein also commented on the situation and called xQc a "content thief":
When the streamers finally got together to discuss the drama, Ethan Klein slammed the former Overwatch pro and stated:
"You literally do it to enrich yourself. You're a multi-millionaire and you steal content from small creators. And, you don't give a f**k about their rights or what they want!"
Earlier today, The Act Man also chimed in on the controversy, taking aim at SSSniperWolf's recently uploaded reaction video. As expected, the 27-year-old's social media post went viral, garnering responses from over 250 netizens.
Twitter user @Paradox_EP joked that watching Alia's YouTube content was the "real criminal activity":
Another community member mentioned John "Jacksfilms," who had created a channel parodying SSSniperWolf's content:
Well-known esports personality Jake Lucky also responded to The Act Man's call-out, writing:
"SSSniperWolf went from beefing with Doug Censor Martin to making millions of dollars doing this. What an arc."
Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:
In addition to SSSniperWolf, The Act Man also called out xQc by saying that the latter should be "embarrassed" by the "avalanche of dogs**t content" he uploads on his YouTube channel.