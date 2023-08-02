"They love to hate me" - Tyler1 calls out PogChamps 5 Chess tournament's casters for praising xQc while "flaming" him on his victories

On August 2, 2023, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" returned to his channel to compete in the ongoing PogChamps 5 Chess tournament. The streamer was in the same group as Felix "xQc," who defeated Super Mario 64 speedrunner Squeex. During the post-game discussion, Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky commented on Felix's abilities, saying:

"We appreciate your confidence and your honesty. You have talked-the-talk, but you have walked-the-walk..."

When Tyler1 heard this, he called the shoutcasters out, claiming that they were praising xQc for winning only a couple of matches, whereas they "flamed" him for his victories. He exclaimed:

"They love to hate me! Look at me! At the top! The top! That's crazy. That is crazy, by the way! Whatever, bro. It is what it is. They love to hate."

Tyler1 voices his displeasure with PogChamps 5 Chess tournament's casters for seemingly being biased towards xQc

Tyler1 was spectating xQc and Squeex's Chess match at the two-hour mark of his recent livestream. After the former Overwatch pro emerged victorious, James Canty III wanted to know his thoughts on facing the Missouri native in the upcoming match.

Felix engaged in lighthearted banter and ended up roasting Tyler, saying:

"Tyler-two-foot. Yeah, he's done. I think the guy is sub 100 rated and I said it before, I think if you reach the rating he's at, I think you should be banned from playing the game. I think, as an adult, if you play that bad, the system should say that you're not even trying to win the game and you're ruining the experience of other people. You're so bad! I'm sorry, I don't think he should've been allowed in. Yeah, I think he's just that bad."

Upon hearing this, Tyler1 joked that he would "snap" xQc like a pencil. A few moments later, Daniel Naroditsky praised the latter's "confidence and honesty," which left the League of Legends streamer flabbergasted.

Timestamp: 02:05:20

Tyler voiced his displeasure with the Chess tournament casters, claiming that he was "flamed" by them after every match he played:

"He's played two games against the worst player in the tournament! What walk is he walking? What?! What is this narrative that's going on? I've gotten flamed by the casters every match I've played! I've been flamed by the casters every match I've played, by the way!"

The 28-year-old went on to suggest that the shoutcasters were being biased towards xQc:

"xQc joins, they're like, 'What an impeccable, impressive performance. You played such pure, beautiful Chess.' Like, what the f**k? Bro, they love to hate me, bro!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

