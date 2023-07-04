"What am I paying taxes for" - Tyler1 lambasts American healthcare facilities after Macaiyla was rushed to ER following miscarriage

Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" recently returned to his channel after a 17-day hiatus and opened up about the latest tragic incident involving his girlfriend, Macaiyla. For those unaware, on June 28, 2023, Macaiyla shared a heartbreaking update and revealed that the couple had lost their child after she suffered a miscarriage.

In a tweet, Macaiyla stated that she was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing the "worst pain." Following several tests, the couple was informed that Macaiyla had an ectopic pregnancy and that they would lose their child.

During a livestream on July 4, 2023, Tyler1 disclosed that Macaiyla was five to six weeks pregnant at the time. He claimed to have done research on the subject and explained what he thought could have been the cause of the situation.

A few moments later, the Missouri native discussed his hospital experience and lambasted North American healthcare facilities. He expressed his displeasure by claiming that the emergency room had not even sent him the bill for his girlfriend's surgery:

"So, long story short. Not to get into it too much. I'm going to bring up. Bro, what the f**k is NA healthcare, by the way? Like, you would sit here and tell me that my taxes don't do anything?! For anyone? Bro, and, we haven't even got the f**king bill yet! We haven't got the bill! Dare I see the f**king bill... but, what am I paying taxes for if my significant other is in the ER for two hours, dying!"

"It's really hard to say... Caiyla was dying" - Tyler1 provides details about the trip to ER after Macaiyla experienced stomach pain

The discussion started at the 10-minute mark of Tyler1's livestream when he stated that Macaiyla was in so much pain that she couldn't stand for more than seven seconds. He elaborated:

"Looking back at it, it's crazy! Caiyla couldn't stand up for longer than... probably seven seconds before she could faint and collapse. Every time! No matter what. That's it. So, we got to the ER, which by the way, let me talk about this for a second.

"I don't want to dangle too much on this. It makes me mad. I may get a little bit emotional. By the way, bro, these people that work at ERs - okay, I get they see a lot of terrible stuff, like, doctors and nurses. They see a lot of terrible stuff. Right, bro? I get it. But, you have to act like you care!"

The League of Legends streamer claimed that doctors and nurses scoffed and showed no sympathy to the couple when they stated that Macaiyla was pregnant and in pain:

"We get there and we tell them, 'Yo, guys, by the way, she's pregnant and she's having stomach pains.' These clowns are probably like, 'Huh, just another... just another young pregnant b**ch!' Probably, is what they're saying. 'Easy stomach pains, no problem! Go sit down in the waiting room. We'll get to you eventually.'"

Tyler1 added that he and Macaiyla waited for an hour while she bled the entire time. He went on to say that the situation was so bad that it appeared as if his girlfriend was "dying":

"We're, like, over there for, like, an hour. So, Caiyla, this whole time, by the way, is bleeding! If you want to be honest - it's really hard to say... but, Caiyla was dying. Unironically! Like, actually! She's bleeding. She's dying in the waiting room."

Timestamp: 00:10:40

Tyler1 reiterated that the doctors and nurses didn't care about what was happening to Macaiyla. He gave examples of the healthcare professionals laughing, making jokes, and talking on their phones. The Twitch streamer expressed his displeasure with the situation, adding that he rarely gets angry at people. However, when he does, it is "like a volcano."

At the 17-minute mark, Tyler1 mentioned how long it took them to get Macaiyla into the ER and have the surgery done:

"Anyway, I counted. Bro... from the point that we got there, to the time that Caiyla got out of surgery... it was seven and a half - eight hours!"

Fans react to Tyler1's clip

Tyler1's comments on the American healthcare system became the top-rated post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

One Redditor wondered if Tyler1 and Macaiyla were covered by health insurance. Meanwhile, another community member speculated that the medical bill probably ended up being in the seven-figure range.

Poll : 0 votes