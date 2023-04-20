"These guys are so f**ked up in the head" - Tyler1 expresses displeasure with playing on EUW server

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" revealed that he only has 10 days left in his League of Legends Challenge in Europe to reach the Challenger rank. Before queuing up for the first game of the day, the Missouri native shared his thoughts on playing on the EUW (Europe-West) server, claiming that he was "losing his mind," and that everyone on the server was "depressed."

He recalled watching a video by fellow League of Legends content creator Neace and stated:

"All these people, they are so f**king depressed! Bro, I've seen a Neace clip, earlier, of somebody saying, like, 'Yo! If you,' like, he was p*ssed off in Korea. He was like, 'Yo, if that guy wants to do something about himself, he should just do it.' Bro, over here, in EU, it's like, instead of doing that, they just make you want to do it as well. These guys are so f**ked up in the head, bro!"

Tyler1 recounts experience playing on EUW server and explains why he ended up getting chat restricted

Tyler1's most recent Twitch livestream began with him announcing that his broadcast was on a "big delay," and that he had decided not to turn on his webcam:

"Yo, what's up? We back. Big delay. Dude, I'm losing my mind, so I have to start stream, or else I'm going to get probably canceled on the internet. Yeah, I'm not f**king up my camera. I'll do a little bit of mic (and) f**king queue up. Also... if you're here, relay the message (that) I have like, 10 days left. Okay?"

The 28-year-old personality mentioned what time of day he found best for grinding and climbing the ranks:

"Bro, games at... games at 1 a.m to... 7 a.m are so good. F**king 8 a.m to 12 p.m; like, 8 a.m to 3 p.m; dude these f**king people! I don't know what's wrong so; do they have no school here, or something? My f**king god!"

Tyler1 claimed that even if the game can be won, people on the EUW server will give up and not put in the effort:

"If you don't FF (forfeit), and you keep, like, hostaging, and then the game becomes winnable, the people that are trolling still don't play! They don't even care. But they're not getting paid to play. And they're not AFK. They're moving around and they're typing. What the f**k, dude?! These f**king people, man!"

While playing the first game of the day, Tyler1 explained what caused him to be chat restricted:

"I got chat restricted. I told a guy if he wanted to, you know, do it, he should just do it. Like, stop! Come on, bro."

Fans react to streamer's rant

Tyler1's rant about his experience playing on the EUW server was a hot topic of conversation in the YouTube comments section. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's rant (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 embarked on his League of Legends Challenge in Europe on March 16, 2023. He was in the Masters rank (512 LP) with a win rate of 54% at the time of writing. The streamer primarily played as a support, with Ivern, Nautilus, Cho'Gath, Karthus, and Olaf being his most-played champions.

