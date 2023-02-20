"This gets me a warning?" - Meteos at a loss for words after League of Legends issues a warning for a seemingly harmless message

William "Meteos," a popular Twitch streamer and former League of Legends professional player, was at a loss for words after the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) issued him a warning for a seemingly harmless message.

Riot Games notified the content creator that his account had been flagged due to a player-reported chat log. According to the notification, Meteos was reported because of the following message he wrote in-game:

"I'm so h*rny."

Upon seeing this, he was taken aback and said:

"What? Really? No shot! I get griefed every game, and this gets me a warning?"

"This will teach me a lesson!" - Meteos hits back after getting a warning for a seemingly harmless message in League of Legends

During a livestream on February 20, 2023, League of Legends issued a warning to the former Cloud 9 Jungler, saying that his account had been flagged due to player reports. His Honor progress was also reduced as a result of the incident.

An excerpt from the warning message read:

"Your account has been flagged because of player-reported chat logs and your Honor progress has been reduced as a result. Further inappropriate chat will result in honor level drops that may prevent end-of-year rewards and chat restrictions - up to permanent loss of chat privilege if you continue to treat your fellow players poorly."

Meteos was left speechless and claimed that he gets griefed in every game. However, one seemingly innocuous message landed him in hot water. Here's what he said:

"You're joking me! What? What is this?"

The Twitch streamer then posted a screenshot of the message on Twitter. He hit back at League of Legends and Riot Games by writing:

"Riot behavior team is really doing a great job of cleaning up the Rift. This will teach me a lesson!"

Meteos @MeteosLoL Riot behavior team is really doing a great job of cleaning up the rift. This will teach me a lesson!

After posting the update, Meteos checked his profile to see if he had lost his Honor levels. He wondered if Riot Games was aware of the types of messages people usually send one another in other multiplayer games.

The content creator then mentioned receiving a warning in League of Legends while playing against a player with an offensive name:

"What is that, dude? Did I lose Honor level for that? Like... they see what people are typing in other games, like that's a warning, while I'm playing against someone named this (a player with an inappropriate name). Like, what?"

Timestamp: 03:32:35

Online community reacts to the streamer getting warned in League of Legends

Meteos' most recent tweet received a lot of attention on Twitter, with the reaction thread garnering over 30 fan responses in just a few hours. Here's what the online community had to say:

nyaaa~ asyc @AsycLoL @MeteosLoL WAIT your honor reduces when u get a WARNING? LMAO

Meteos @MeteosLoL @AsycLoL Yeah I get griefed every other game but this crosses the line I guess

Javz @iJavz @MeteosLoL One time I got 3 day suspension for saying "gj king" "you doing great" "wish I could play like you" and I asked riot support they said that I was being sarcastic 😂

Marcopolo @peacestroller @MeteosLoL Apparently you shouldnt even be telling people on how to play the game, I got chat restricted for 3 days 2 times and now for 7 days lmfao. But yet people who keep intentionally running it down and refusing to understand even the basics of the game arent punished (:-

Meteos is a League of Legends veteran who has been part of the professional LoL community since Season 2. The 29-year-old personality is also a well-known Twitch streamer, having been active on the platform since 2016. He currently boasts 508,513 followers and averages a viewership of over 1.5k per stream.

