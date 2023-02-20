"Pretty slick, you almost got me!" - Twitch streamer reacts after getting pickpocketed live on stream

On February 19, 2023, Twitch streamer MeesterKeem hosted an IRL broadcast from Phuket, Thailand. While exploring the city, an individual made an appearance and began interacting with the content creator.

Things took a turn when the latter seemingly started getting too close to the content creator and eventually attempted to pickpocket his wallet. When MeesterKeem noticed the individual's antics, he instantly confronted them and exclaimed in surprise:

"Wait, hold on! Why are you... yo, give me my s**t! You crazy? Why are you trying to rob me?! That was pretty slick. I'm not going to lie! Pretty slick, you almost got me! You took my wallet! You literally took my wallet! Jesus Christ!"

Twitch streamer MeesterKeem was left stunned after an individual tried to rob him live on the stream

MeesterKeem was exploring the nightlife of Phuket during a livestream on February 19. He was conversing with his audience at the six-hour mark of the broadcast when he noticed someone approaching him. Upon seeing this, he said:

"Oh, here we go again. Hold up."

MeesterKeem began interacting with the individual and informed them that he was on his way home to see his girlfriend. The latter then snatched the former's wallet. The Twitch streamer noticed this and immediately confronted the individual, saying that their shenanigans were "slick."

Timestamp: 06:21:00

The New York native was left stunned by the incident:

'Damn! In every country, man! First Spain, and now this! Every freaking country! Dude, she was super smart about that. I'm not going to lie. That was slick. Yeah, 100%."

A few moments later, MeesterKeem revealed that there were a lot of valuable items in the wallet that the individual nearly stole:

"Yo, dude! Oh my gosh, there's so much in this bag. Dude, she... yo, bro, that b**tch was very slick, man! She didn't take anything else. Dude, there's hella cash in here, too! I said that way too loud. It was the back pocket. Yeah, if I wasn't streaming, it would've probably got stolen for sure. I'm going to keep my bag in front of me now."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer getting robbed on the livestream

The Twitch streamer's clip was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread garnering over 65 fan reactions. According to Redditor u/lestaz_ content creators are getting "too carefree":

Another Reddit user, u/Asleep-Independent-8, suggested carrying the wallet in the front pocket:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

MeesterKeem is not the only content creator who has been robbed live on stream. During an IRL broadcast from Chile (on February 5, 2023), popular Korean Twitch streamer Jinnytty was also robbed after a biker snatched her phone. She began crying on the stream, claiming that she was helpless in the situation.

