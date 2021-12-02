"You're the father?": MeesterKeem attempts to flirt during Twitch stream, fails to notice girl's father beside her

Twitch streamer MeesterKeem (real name unknown) got himself into quite the sticky situation after attempting to flirt with a girl while streaming, which didn't go as he expected.

He had approached her and asked for her Instagram, when the man beside her spoke up. It turned out that the man was none other than her father. To make matters worse, the girl's mother and brother were also present at the scene.

MeesterKeem apologizes to a girl's mother, father, and brother, for his flirting

During a recent Twitch stream of his, MeesterKeem, who is also referred to as Mr. Kim, was out on the streets along with his friend T.G in a busy, populated area, looking to bag a girl's Instagram username.

The two then spotted a girl taking pictures and approached her, which is when it all went down-hill. MeesterKeem started off the conversation:

"I have a quick question. So I'm a live streamer on Twitch.tv and I could not (help but) notice, as you were taking a picture, how beautiful you were. You're beautiful."

She immediately began to giggle and thanked the two for the compliment. MeesterKeem pointed at his friend and continued,

"Uhm, question. This is my boy T.G., we're trying to pick up somebody's Instagram today. Are you down to hook him up with your Instagram?"

As Kim finished his sentence, the older man standing next to the girl spoke up, saying three words that immediately made the streamer nervous,

"I'm her father."

MeesterKeem repeated the father's words in the form of a question and began to exclaim words of shock while the girl he'd attempted to pick up laughed audibly in the background. The father waved to the camera while saying "bye," indicating that he wasn't having any of it.

Kim apologized profusely to both the father and the girl, fist-bumping them in an attempt to show his sincerity. He then saw another man standing near the girl looking around the same age as her, which turned out to be her brother. Kim apologized to him as well.

However, it didn't stop there. MeesterKeem then noticed that there was an older lady near the father, who revealed herself as the girl's mother. The streamer directed his apologies towards her and attempted a fistbump with her, which unsurprisingly, failed.

Before anything else could happen, he began speed-walking away from the entire scene with his friend T.G., who had not said a word the entire time.

MeesterKeem often comes across oddly hilarious situations during his IRL livestreams.

Later during the same stream, he came across a large group of tourists who started cheering him on, yelling "China" in their native languages.

The catch, however, was that Kim is Korean and he attempted to correct them but was not heard over the volume of the chants. One man heard him and corrected the crowd, who then began to yell "Korea" in a gleeful tone.

