"He has no shame" - Twitch streamer Nmplol alleges Mizkif of "straight up" copying livestreaming content

On April 18, 2023, Twitch streamer and YouTuber Henry Resilient showcased a video in which Nick "Nmplol" called out Matthew "Mizkif." The internet investigator played a minute-long clip from Nmplol's livestream on his alternate channel, during which he expressed some rather strong opinions for the One True King (OTK) co-founder.

In the relevant clip, Nmplol was seen conversing with his viewers. His attention was then drawn to a viewer's comment, who claimed that the streamer expected his friends to join him on his livestream, despite the fact that he "never goes" to other content creators' broadcasts.

At this point, Nmplol inferred that the viewer was referring to Mizkif and responded by stating that he assisted popular Twitch streamers in gaining viewership on the platform. Continuing on the topic, Nick claimed that Matthew was "straight up" copying the livestreaming content and remarked:

"'Did you look at Miz's stream?' Oh, no. Did he copy it? Let me see. He did. He did. Just copied. Straight up! Yeah... he has no shame."

"He lies to you guys, you believe it" - Nmplol goes off at Mizkif after claiming that the latter copies livestreaming content

The YouTube video, which featured a moment from Nmplol's alternate livestream, began with the streamer reading out loud and responding to a viewer's comment:

"'You expect your friends to come on your stream but you never go to other people's streams.' You're talking about Miz, right?"

The Austin, Texas-based personality claimed that he assisted content creators such as Vincent "Cyr," Will Neff, and Emily "ExtraEmily" in gaining viewership on the platform:

"Because I took Cyr to 15k viewers. Will Neff to 14k viewers and then 18k viewers in the span of three days. And then ExtraEmily to 20,000 viewers. So, I'm not sure who the f**k are you talking to."

Nmplol stated that Mizkif didn't appear on other streamers' broadcasts because he was "fixing" his reputation:

"You're talking about Miz, right? For two years, he didn't go on anyone's streams. Until he had to fix his rep. That's what you're talking about, right? Holy s**t!"

A few fans then asked Nick to check out Matthew's ongoing livestream. After observing what the latter was doing, the former claimed that the 28-year-old personality was "straight up" copying content:

"'He did years ago.' That's literally what he tells you to believe, just so you believe him. He's never green-screened it like that, with a partner. No pilots, ever! He lies to you guys, you believe it. He just lies!"

Fans react to Nmplol calling out Mizkif

Nmplol's call out to Mizkif was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as the conversation thread attracted over 670 comments in just a few hours. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Redditors discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Mizkif has had a feud with a Twitch streamer. On January 20, 2023, the OTK member "snitched" on Kai Cenat by mentioning the latter's collaboration with Darren "IShowSpeed," a popular streamer who's indefinitely banned from Twitch. After some back and forth, Mizkif issued an apology and expressed sadness after the online community referred to him as "Fedkif."

