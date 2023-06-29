Twitch streamer PaymoneyWubby furious after getting banned from Reddit for "harassing" a fan

During a livestream on June 29, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Dennis "PaymoneyWubby" revealed that he had been banned from Reddit for seven days after contacting one of his community members. He was visibly furious at the social media platform's decision, claiming that he was suspended because he made a joke after directly messaging a fan.

PaymoneyWubby speculated that if he got the viewer involved in the debacle, the latter would be surprised to learn that the streamer had been temporarily banned. He went on to say that Reddit was giving a "lot of power" to its user base.

An excerpt from the Reddit admin's message reads:

"Rule violation: Temporary banned for harassment. You've been banned for seven days by the Reddit admin team for violating Reddit's rule against harassment."

"I cannot believe this!" - Twitch streamer PaymoneyWubby lashes out at Reddit after getting banned for seven days

The Twitch clip began with PaymoneyWubby stating that if there was a way to appeal the seven-day suspension, he would not have brought up the matter on his livestream. He elaborated:

"Right here. Right under here. 'If you believe this ban was done incorrectly,' by the way, I'm not reading this. You should f**king add this, you morons! 'If this ban was done incorrectly, please submit an appeal here.' I would have clicked that. I wouldn't have said anything to my stream and I would've moved on with my life. Accidental bans happen all the time. I get it."

The Twitch streamer claimed the situation was "wild" and provided context for the interaction by saying:

"'Dude, it is f**king wild! I got banned from Reddit for seven days! For messaging my fan in jest! In jest! In f**king jest over a f**king card he pulled in my community! I cannot believe this, dude! I'm so... I was at my desk. I was so f**king... because I knew, if I got this guy involved too, this guy would be like, 'What?! You got banned?'"

The conversation continued with PaymoneyWubby adding:

"Reddit, that's a lot of power you're giving to any user..."

Fans react to the Twitch streamer getting banned from Reddit

PaymoneyWubby's suspension from Reddit was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what netizens had to say:

According to one viewer, the San Francisco-based company outsources its moderation team. Another community member called Reddit bans "absolutely absurd," claiming that they were suspended after a heated discussion about a character's kit in a video game.

