Reddit bans 6 Fortnite staff members in a shocking turn of events

Epic did not have a good morning today as several Fortnite Staff members faced a ban on Reddit.

Ever since the news was reported, it has spread like wildfire. Members of the gaming community, especially Fortnite, were eager to know the reason behind the ban imposed.

This article will reveal details about the ban faced by Fortnite Staff workers.

Fortnite: Possible bug in Reddit system abruptly banned staff workers

Reddit is one of the most popular social media sites on the internet. It is used for casual social media stuff such as catching up with friends and acquaintances as well as dealing with work and information related activities.

The Fortnite community on Reddit is one of the strongest networks present on social media sites. The site is a breeding ground for information, and several new leaks and upcoming changes in Fortnite are first reported in Reddit.

This time however, Reddit and Fortnite came up on the news for all the wrong reasons. It has been reported that several Fortnite Staff workers have been banned by Reddit.

Data miner Hypex revealed the news through his official social media site. It has been reported that no one knows the actual reason that triggered the ban. Developers Epic intervened in the matter and assured them that they'll be investigating this matter soon.

Multiple Epic Games / Fortnite employees got banned from Reddit ~1 hour ago, no one knows why yet and they (Epic) are looking into it. The devs are (and there's more):



u/FreightTrainUSA

u/gstaffEpic

u/iFlak

u/Chryztos

u/Magyst

u/TheFortniteTeam — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

The names are just a few of the many that faced the ban on Reddit. The data miner later on updated the report, and it revealed that the developers who had been banned had been unbanned from Reddit.

It is highly likely that Epic's intervention escalated the process. However, the reason behind the initial ban remains a mystery. It is speculated that the ban was most likely a bug in the system. The probability of a mistake from Reddit's end cannot be waived off as well.

The Fortnite devs that got banned from reddit have just been unbanned! (check previous tweet for context)



It was most likely just a bug/mistake. pic.twitter.com/V84kZ5HKYe — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 20, 2021

The entire saga was quite a roller coaster ride for the Fortnite Staff workers. Until this date, gamers were only aware of the bans imposed by Fortnite and Epic for gamers. However, the tables had turned momentarily, and the staff workers experienced how it feels to end up being banned from a popular platform.

