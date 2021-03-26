Reddit user exposes how Epic is struggling to keep up with all the changes in Fortnite Season 6

A Reddit user, u/Ecquatic, noticed some recent mess-ups in Epic Games Fortnite Season 6 and made a lighthearted joke on how they should "Just breathe in. Breathe out." with everything happening.

The user joked about how the publisher might be having a bad time with a lot of recent in-game errors due to the recent commencement of the new season. Most errors are to do with objects in the item shop and some actual in-game play issues.

Hopefully, with the new upcoming v16.10 for Fortnite Season 6, Epic will have a better outlook on in-game issues. As with many game companies, it's always tricky to track what's new, any updates, and the overall performance. Epic is no exception.

Epic Games and its issues with Fortnite Season 6

The Reddit post about Epic and Fortnite Season 6 (Image via Reddit)

One of the mess-ups from Fortnite Season 6 included The Wild Lobby Track. Epic took note of an issue regarding how it was inserted in the item shop and the Battle Pass. Of course, this prompted players to purchase it, while they could have simply played and earned it. The developer was quick to pull it down and not have many unwanted purchases.

Epic also had an issue with the Hazard Platoon Pack in the item shop in Fortnite Season 6. When players went into the item shop, the pack itself was purchasable but could not actually be viewed. This prompted the organization to pull the pack as a whole quickly.

Weird looked fine to me pic.twitter.com/zC4hngQVxH — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) March 23, 2021

They also had to remove Cuddlefish from the competitive playlist. The issue comes as some pro players complained that the fish was too overpowered. Though it initially does minor damage, using lots of them or getting direct hits gave players instant kills.

Advertisement

The last issue was that Epic had released Fortnite Season 6's Week 2 quests earlier than planned. The company said it would still release the Week 2 Legendary Quest on Thursday, as planned. They then made it clear once again on Twitter that they will always be Thursdays.

The Item Shop version of the Wild Lobby Track will be removed from Lockers. (The Battle Pass Reward version will remain for players who unlocked it.)



Players who purchased or gifted the Item Shop version will be returned the V-Bucks they spent. pic.twitter.com/5jH2sX6S9T — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 23, 2021

Luckily, as seen above, Epic could revert purchases on the Wild Lobby Track if players did purchase it. The devs also removed them entirely from the Lockers in Fortnite Season 6.

Epic also reported issues with the game preventing players from matchmaking within the new Myster at Croft Manor Creative Hub. The publisher has still not mentioned if the problems have been resolved.

No doubt Epic will have issues down the road, but it's expected.

Also read: How to play Mystery at Croft Manor in Fortnite creative: Map code, free rewards, and other details