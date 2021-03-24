Fortnite Season 6 starter pack skin 'Centurion' is the first ever to starter outfit without a mask

Fortnite Season 6’s new skin Centurion is the first male starter skin to enter the game without a mask.

Usually, female skins get to show off their faces, but Fortnite Season 6 is taking a different route. A cheap male skin in the item shop is available without a mask and will be released for the first time as part of a Fortnite starter pack. Normally, skins like these are obtainable through battle passes and other means.

It is easier for players to immerse themselves in characters that do not show their faces. While Fortnite has attempted this kind of immersion in the past, seeing a face in a starter pack is new and refreshing.

Some think players do appreciate this skin because a maskless skin has been a long time coming.

Some of the comments on Reddit were joking that this is Epic Games’ way of being antimask. The argument doesn't hold up because Epic Games has made a lot of skins. Not all of them are without a mask.

Fortnite Season 6 brought a lot of changes and new things with it. Perhaps this is Epic Games’ way of continuing the pattern.

Fortnite Season 6 brings a cheap maskless character

The Centurion skin is part of the Hazard Platoon Pack, which is live now. This starter pack costs $3.99 and comes with 600 V-Bucks, the Centurion outfit, Gallant Gear Back Bling, and the Centurion Edge Pickaxe.

Starting packs are typically female, or they cover their faces so well that they don’t feel like a different character. This feels more like a skin that changes outfits.

