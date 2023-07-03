"I'm free" - Asmongold rejoices upon finally reaching level 100 in Diablo 4 with a Barbarian

On July 3, 2023, popular Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to continue his Diablo 4 progression. The livestream was rather special because the content creator intended to reach the maximum level in the action-roleplaying game. After hours of intense grinding, he finally reached level 100 with the Barbarian class.

The Austin, Texas-based streamer took a screenshot of the final level-up notification to commemorate the occasion. He then joked that he was "free" and that he could now properly play the Blizzard Entertainment-developed title:

"That's it? I can't believe it! I cannot actually believe it! It's actually over. I'm free. I can finally play the game."

"Feeling very good" - Asmongold on reaching level 100 in Diablo 4

Asmongold has been playing Diablo 4 ever since its early access release on June 1, 2023. The Twitch star also went live on his primary channel to play the much-awaited game. Despite resuming broadcasting on his alternate channel, Zack continued to play the APRG regularly.

After over a month of playing, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) reached the game's maximum level. At the four-hour mark of the livestream, he progressed through the Shivta Ruins Dungeon. He then killed enough mobs in the Raided Halls section to attain level 100.

Zack immediately captured a screenshot of the in-game message and said:

"All right, boys! Got it, got it, got it! Level f**king 100! We beat the game. F**k yes!"

Timestamp: 04:07:20

The 32-year-old personality was overjoyed to have reached the major milestone in the game. He added that it had been a "long road":

"Feeling good! Feeling very good. A long, long road! It has taken me a while. Not really that long. But, you know? We did what we needed to do. I'm glad! 'Well done.' Thanks!"

Fans react to the streamer reaching level 100 in Diablo 4

Several fans in the YouTube comments section congratulated Zack for reaching the highest level in Diablo 4. Meanwhile, one community member thought the streamer "was done" with the game when he reached level 81. Here's a snapshot of some more pertinent responses:

YouTube community share their thoughts on the content creator hitting level 100 in Diablo 4 (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is considered by many to be one of the most prominent MMORPG content creators on Twitch. At the time of writing, his non-partnered channel (Zackrawrr) had 1,364,691 followers, averaging over 19k viewers per stream.

