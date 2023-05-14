"They weren't joking around with this s**t" - Asmongold unhappy with Necromancer nerfs in Diablo 4, says the game is less fun

On May 13, 2023, MMORPG Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" was playing Diablo 4, when fans informed him that Necromancer had been nerfed. Some went on to say that the popular class was now "dead." When the creator began testing the updates, he discovered that the summoned skeletons were not doing enough damage and were being killed almost instantly.

The 32-year-old was not happy to see this and shared his thoughts on the situation by saying:

"Damn, bro! My minions are getting farmed! They weren't joking around with this s**t, huh?!... So bad, bro! They die so fast."

Asmongold calls out Blizzard's decision to massively nerf Necromancer's minions in Diablo 4

During a livestream on May 13, Asmongold noticed numerous Twitch viewers urging him to try out the Necromancer class after it was hit with nerfs. When the streamer read this, he remarked:

"'Necro is basically dead.' After I get this character to (level) 20, I'm going to go and play Necromancer and see what it is like. Because everybody has been telling me, like, they've been coming to my chat, spamming me! Telling me, 'Bro, Necro's dead! It's over! It's so bad now!'"

Approximately an hour later, the Austin, Texas-based personality started playing Necromancer, and he immediately noticed that his minions were being one-shot by enemies. Fans were curious about Zack's perspective on the game and whether a Necromancer was required to play alongside a Priest.

The streamer responded, saying:

"Yeah, they hardly even get healed, too! Bro, these minions are getting destroyed! Jesus! (The streamer's character levels up) Okay, there we go. Oh, my god! 'How's the game overall? Have to heal with a Priest?' The problem is, Priest only heals 10%, right? So, like, if you're healing 10% and then they're just dying even faster. I mean, like, f**k! There's not much you can do... because they're going to heal, like, 40% a second.

Timestamp: 02:58:25

Asmongold criticized Blizzard's decision to significantly nerf the class:

"I do think that Blizzard's decision to try to make minions harder to kill alive, just like, straight up makes the game less fun."

As the livestream wrapped up, the One True King (OTK) co-founder browsed the official Diablo subreddit, wherein community members expressed their displeasure with the current state of Necromancers. Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Asmongold stated that the game "sucks to play":

"It's annoying and not fun to have to re-summon your minions over and over and over. And judging by the fact that almost every single post that's at the top of the Diablo subreddit, is saying the exact same thing. I feel like that matters! And so, it doesn't really matter, like, what you think the balance is. Or what you think the balance isn't. At the end of the day, the game sucks to play!

Fans react to the streamer's take on Necromancers in Diablo 4

Asmongold's take on Necromancer in Diablo 4 has garnered quite a lot of traction, as the video amassed over 169k views and 1,452 comments. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that this was the "hardest nerf" they had ever seen, another community member stated that Blizzard would soon nerf other classes because they "outperform" Druids and Necromancers.

