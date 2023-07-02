"Make the game more fun" - Asmongold explains why he doesn't play World of Warcraft, says it should "copy" Final Fantasy XIV

During a livestream on July 1, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" explained why he had not been playing World of Warcraft. He clarified that he does not "hate" the game but has "not felt" like playing it. Asmongold later suggested that Blizzard Entertainment needed to "reset" WoW to make it more like Final Fantasy XIV's Realm Reborn.

Continuing further, the Austin, Texas-based streamer added:

"I think they need to reset the game. Like, just completely reset the game. Like, Real Reborn this s**t. And, like, give people garrison or something like that, that they can have all their old s**t in. And, like, make the game more fun. Don't make it, like, grindy or whatever. Just make it good. 'Copying (Final Fantasy) XIV?' Yeah, they should!"

Asmongold explains what he believes would make World of Warcraft "more fun" to play

The conversation started at the six-minute mark of the broadcast when Asmongold said that Retail World of Warcraft is a "fun game." However, he claimed that it "desperately" needs to be reset:

"Like, Retail WoW is a fun game. But, I'm going to be honest. You know what Retail WoW desperately needs? It needs a f**king reset! It needs a massive, cataclysmic reset! Something huge! To delete everything. Wipe the slate clean. As far as the economy. As far as everything, bro. Delete everybody's mounts. Their pets. Their toys. Their f**king titles! Their transmogs. Delete f**king everything! Reset everybody back down to zero, bro!"

Asmongold then provided an explanation for his sentiments, saying:

"To get rid of a game that's had 15 years of FOMO (fear of missing out) that people don't want to get into because they haven't been playing it for 15 years of FOMO. That's why!"

Timestamp: 00:06:20

A few moments later, the One True King (OTK) co-founder clarified that he does not "hate" World of Warcraft:

"With WoW, like, I've kind of been... like, I've kind of just been taking a break, honestly. And, it's not like I hate WoW. Like, I don't want anyone to think that I hate WoW. Like, I don't hate WoW! It's just that... I just haven't really felt like playing the game. Is that weird? Like, it's not... there's not a reason to do it."

At the 38-minute mark, Asmongold claimed that World of Warcraft had become "too complex." He went on to say that the current state of the MMORPG was "exhausting":

"I think that, for me, like, what really caused me to, like, stop focusing on it a lot... I feel like the game is... I feel like it's too complex. And, the complexity of the game is, like, exhausting. You know, you go into combat and the enemy has 20 de-buffs or 20 buffs on them. Oh... like... that's the way that I feel."

Timestamp: 00:38:00

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments about World of Warcraft

The YouTube comments section featured over 785 responses. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones.

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's take on World of Warcraft (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One viewer agreed with Asmongold's reasoning, claiming that playing the multiplayer game was "really tiresome." Meanwhile, another community member believed that Blizzard Entertainment should "combine" Retail World of Warcraft with its Classic counterpart.

