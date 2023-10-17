"This is another level of low" - SSSniperwolf under fire after old video resurfaces wherein she asks seemingly young people to "twerk" for her

Popular YouTuber Alia "SSSniperwolf" has found herself in the middle of another controversy after an old video surfaced on social media. On October 17, 2023, Drama Alert on X (formerly Twitter) shared a one-minute 26-second clip in which the content creator was seen conversing with seemingly young people on Omegle. She asked them to "twerk" for her and sent some s*xually suggestive messages as well.

When she saw that they had started doing what she had asked them to, SSSniperwolf said:

"Yeah, let's go! Come on, no! Come on, let's do it! Yeah, that's f**king awesome! Yeah, let's get the little guy, too. I want to see the little guy. Come on. Both of you. Just twerk together. Oh, I can't see. Move the camera, just a little bit. I couldn't see. Oh, yeah, you're really good at it."

SSSniperwolf then noticed a third person enter the room, whom she assumed was the two individuals' mother. In response, she remarked:

"Oh, someone came in. Is that your mom? (The YouTuber bursts out laughing) Come on, let's go. Let's go, get your mom in here. Yeah, your son is doing all this for t*ts."

The tweet has since received a lot of attention, garnering over 421.5k views. X user @TheKingofGuam commented:

"Wow, if constant content theft wasn't bad enough, she has a deviant and disgusting background as well. I knew she was c**ppy but this is another level of low."

"The longer this goes, the worse it looks for YouTube" - Netizens react to SSSniperwolf's old resurfaced video, which has gone viral on X

SSSniperwolf has been in the headlines ever since her feud with fellow YouTuber John "Jacksfilms" reached a boiling point. For those unaware, Alia posted a series of Instagram Stories on October 14, 2023, featuring pictures allegedly taken outside of the latter's home.

Jacksfilms reported the situation on X, accusing SSSniperwolf of doxing and stalking him:

"SSSniperwolf just doxed me on her IG. Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content and stalk YouTubers. YouTube, demonetize this dangerous creator, or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it."

In response, SSSniperwolf claimed Jacksfilms was "playing the victim" and accused him of harassing her "for months." She added:

"This creep has been harassing me for months, then plays victim saying, I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him. I have no ill intentions. It's so sad when people have to constantly create drama to pay their bills."

When an old video resurfaced on social media, the YouTuber found herself embroiled in yet another controversy. The video was trending on X, and one fan responded by wondering what someone would gain by bringing up a decade-old video:

Another user wanted netizens to "leave" the 30-year-old alone:

According to X user @ARwbyFan, the longer the controversy surrounding Alia lasted, the worse it looked for YouTube:

"The longer this goes, the worse it looks for YouTube. But this is the creator of their dreams. So when they finally wake up from this slumber, they will see everything is on fire and the huge PR nightmare they have to deal with.

Here are some more fan reactions:

SSSniperwolf had not yet responded to the old video going viral on X.