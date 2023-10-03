"This is a serious problem" - MrBeast voices concerns over "deepfake scam ads" going viral on social media, fans react

On October 3, 2023, internet star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concern over a new trend taking over social media platforms. He attached a 15-second clip, which featured a deepfake version of him promoting a fake iPhone 15 Pro giveaway for "10,000 lucky people."

Here's what the deepfake MrBeast said:

"If you're watching this video, you're one of the 10,000 lucky people who'll get an iPhone 15 Pro for just $2. I'm MrBeast and I'm doing the world's largest iPhone 15 giveaway. Click the link below to claim yours now."

The YouTuber then claimed that several people had been receiving the deepfake ad. He wondered if social media platforms are "ready to handle" the rise of artificial intelligence-powered scams.

MrBeast also said:

"Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem."

"People need to pay attention to the tell-tale signs of a fake" - Netizens chime in on MrBeast's call-out to fake deepfake ads featuring him

MrBeast's post on X quickly gained traction, with thousands of netizens commenting. Some fans were surprised to see TikTok verifying a fake account:

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" jokingly asked where his iPhone 15 was:

A couple of X users reported seeing the ad featuring the deepfake:

Tech YouTuber M. Brandon Lee provided a few indicators that people could use to identify an AI deepfake. He wrote:

"People need to pay attention to the tell-tale signs of a fake. The voice is monotone in range. In this case, it's consistently low rather than up and down, like, Jimmy typically sounds like. The face is also stiff so his mouth is just kind of moving while the rest of his face isn't."

According to @TheRabbitHole84, X and Elon Musk "predicted" the rise of AI deepfake. They added:

"𝕏 and Elon Musk predicted this, which is why account verification has been so heavily pushed."

Here are some more notable comments:

MrBeast is among the top-ranking creators on YouTube, with a massive following of 188 million subscribers. He is also a well-known philanthropist, having raised millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes.