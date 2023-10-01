"I've never said anything that grotesque": HasanAbi and Nmplol comment on Sneako's young fans making homophobic and misogynistic remarks

Popular Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" collaborated with Hasan "HasanAbi" for an IRL livestream on September 30, 2023. At one point, the former mentioned the recent Nico "Sneako" controversy, which took place on September 18, 2023. For context, during a meet-and-greet session, the Rumble personality's young fans made transphobic, homophobic, and misogynistic remarks.

One follower was heard saying:

"F**k the women! F**k the women! We love women but not, like, transgenders."

Another Sneako's community member remarked:

"F**k gays. All gays should d*e."

Nmplol inquired about HasanAbi's thoughts on the drama, with the political commentator expressing his dismay. The One True King (OTK) member then said:

"I've never said anything that grotesque. When I saw that clip, I was so shocked by it, I had to talk to someone about it."

"I don't think those kids fully comprehend what they're saying" - HasanAbi, Nmplol, and others discuss the derogatory statements made by Sneako's young fans

The discussion started at the three-hour mark of Nmplol's IRL broadcast when he asked HasanAbi if he had come across the aforementioned Sneako controversy. He said:

"Can I ask you a question about drama stuff? Did you see that one clip with Sneako and those little kids? How did that make you feel?"

The Turkish-American personality voiced his sadness over the viral clip. Nick continued, claiming he had never said anything along these lines in his childhood.

"You know when I was younger; I don't know where you grew up, but we used words we shouldn't have used back then. But, we would never say that! Why?!"

HasanAbi responded with:

"No, 100%. I think it's, like, when you're a kid, you just repeat whatever the f**k you hear - that you think is, like, cool. Kids always have a rebellious phase."

Timestamp: 03:09:10

A few moments later, HasanAbi stated that the children influenced by Sneako did not "fully comprehend" what they were saying:

"I don't think that those kids, like, fully comprehend what they're saying. They're just, like, repeating what they've heard. And, that's why..."

OTK member Vincent "Cyr" joined the conversation, stating that he'd heard "worse" than what Sneako's followers said back in the 1990s when he lived in Ohio:

"I did hear worse in Ohio growing up, in the 90s. In the 90s."

Twitch streamer PeachJars chimed in, claiming that a known person who is an avid Darren "IShowSpeed" fan says "crazy racist s**t." She added:

"There's a kid in my family who loves IShowSpeed and just says, like, crazy racist s**t randomly whenever I talk to him. A kid in my family. He's 11 and he watches IShowSpeed and he says crazy racist s**t."

Fans react to the Twitch streamers' discussion

Sneako eventually responded to the controversy, seemingly with no remorse for his actions. He went on to say that he "didn't care" about the internet's attempt to "cancel" him.