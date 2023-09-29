"Play only if you're miserable": Twitch streamer Cyr gives his hot take on League of Legends players, fans react

Vincent "Cyr", a prominent member of the OTK community and an active Twitch streamer, recently shared a rather hot take on the widely played MMORPG, League of Legends (LoL). Known for his clever commentary and relaxed demeanor, Cyr's recent discussion about the game echoed his usual style.

It's worth noting that LoL holds a special place within the OTK community, as several of its members, including Tim "EsfandTV" and Zak "Asmongold," have previously engaged with the game, both playing it and streaming their experiences.

Cyr, on the other hand, doesn't seem to share the same level of enthusiasm for League of Legends. During his latest stream, he comically remarked:

"It is a game that you play only if you're miserable or have mental health issues. So let's get back to our original programme."

Cyr roasts League of Legends, calls it for 'miserable people'

Cyr embraced his "gigachad" persona during his latest stream yesterday and delivered a playful roast directed at League of Legends. During this entertaining moment, he embarked on a comical monologue, stating:

"Keep in mind, no man fails at anything. One thing Marcus Aurelius back in 1644 - take a look at Abraham Lincoln, take a look at George Washington, take a look at Thomas Ederson, take a look at Elon Musk, Bill Gates, take a look at, you know, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, there's one thing they have in common..."

He added:

"What is that one thing that you're probably asking? None of them played League of Legends. Alright? None of them played League of Legends."

What did the fans say?

The clip swiftly made its way to the well-known livestreaming subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, where it garnered a handful of comments from Redditors. Reacting to the clip, here's what the Redditors had to say:

The streamer's charismatic and humorous personality is one of the key factors behind his ability to amass hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitch. As of the time of writing, he boasts just under 600K followers, solidifying his status as one of the most popular streamers among those based in Texas.