"I don't give a f**k" - Sneako responds to the internet "canceling" him after his young fans make misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic comments

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has addressed recent internet criticism stemming from an incident where he conversed with kids on a stream, leading to offensive remarks about women and transgender individuals. Some attribute this to his "red pill" content, where transgendered individuals are often attacked.

Initially, Sneako seemed taken aback by the children's unexpected and caustic comments about women. However, he has since taken a defiant stance against his critics, expressing no remorse for his actions. In a recent stream, he added:

"I don't give a f**k"

"We're not apologizing" - Sneako doubles down on his actions, refuses to take accountability

Once more, Sneako has come under the internet's scrutiny following his recent viral interview with children. Many are linking his conduct and beliefs as contributing factors to these young children making offensive remarks about transgender individuals.

In a recent stream, however, the streamer refused to apologize. He stated:

"I think we can deeply apologize for being the most racist, homophobic, transphobic, misogynist, not giving a f**k! schizo-stream on the internet because we are not apologizing. I don't give a f**k! W kids! Yes, that's what I'm talking about. We need high energy. Never sell out."

He added:

"I don't care what anybody's saying on Twitter and I just want to address this because I am trending on Twitter nonstop. These people are getting extremely upset."

He continued:

"How long have they been trying to cancel me? They have been trying nonstop. They took my YouTube page, banned me on Twitch, Twitter, TikTok. They banned me on everything. And now they're trying to get me. I don't even know what they're trying to take away but they want me to apologize. They want me to take accountability, take responsibility. They are blaming me for kids and ruining a generation of young men."

What did the internet say?

The backlash against Sneako for the recent clip has been notably intense, with several prominent content creators expressing their disapproval. For instance, popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" had this to say:

Mutahar, another popular YouTuber, reacted to the clip by writing:

Sneako has himself responded on Twiter/X as well, stating that the LGBTQ community and media are to be blamed. He said:

"Blame the media for emasculating men. Its YOUR fault for forcing an obvious agenda. Not these kids. BOYS WILL BE BOYS."

The "red pill" content draws significant inspiration from another immensely popular creator, Andrew Tate. Additional creators associated with this genre of content include Adin Ross and Yousef "Fousey."