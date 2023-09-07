"Andrew Tate and HasanAbi are right next to each other" - Destiny fires shots at Twitch streamer amid their ongoing feud

On September 7, 2023, controversial personality Steven "Destiny" fired shots at Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" amid their ongoing feud. The catalyst for the current drama can be traced back to an incident on September 3, 2023, when Destiny appeared as a guest on Jubilee's video titled Black Conservatives vs White Liberals | Middle Ground.

In it, the streamer seemingly threw shade at HasanAbi's comments about the Kai Cenat New York giveaway riot:

"When we talk about damage, I think especially when it comes to a lot of shoplifting stuff that's going on in certain cities, you get a lot of White people that live in nice suburbs, saying things like, 'Shoplifting is no big deal. That's fine.' And then, you'll catch YouTube videos of them later on of them being in Walgreens in, like, a shoddy neighborhood and they're like, 'Man, why is the deodorant behind a locked case?'"

Earlier today, Destiny reacted to a clip from HasanAbi's recent livestream, during which the latter was watching the aforementioned Jubilee video. Upon hearing some of the arguments presented by the former Twitch streamer, the Turkish-American personality remarked:

"Oh, I hate those liberals so much! Oh, my god!"

At this point, Steven went off at Hasan and did not hold back. He exclaimed:

"Is it not, like, a similar thing that he said earlier? That the optics are so bad? God, nothing is more... you know what's more cringe than a liberal? It's a liberal larping as a lefty, who lives in the most hyper-consumer, shallow form of a capitalist life, than literally any other capitalist that I f**king know."

Destiny also compared HasanAbi to Andrew Tate, stating:

"Like, Andrew Tate and HasanAbi are right next to each other. Except, instead of Bugattis, it's $7,000 shirts and private jet rides. From his $3 million Hollywood mansion to f**king Burning Man. Like, bro, come on! You can't have that many f**king rings on your finger and be like, 'I hate liberalism!' Like, Jesus Christ!"

"I'll give it a 6/10" - Streaming community reacts to Destiny lambasting HasanAbi during their ongoing beef

Destiny's rant against Hasan was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/SeniorWilson44 believed the Kick streamer was "100% right":

Another community member joked that Destiny's criticisms of the political commentator were "very tame." They added:

"This is very tame for Destiny going off on Hasan tbh (to be honest), I'll give it a 6/10, I know Tiny can do better."

HasanAbi and Destiny have not been on good terms for a long time. They've had several heated exchanges, with one occurring on February 5, 2023, when Steven slammed Hasan for claiming to live on a "basic necessity budget."