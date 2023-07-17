HasanAbi vs Destiny: Who's the more popular political commentating streamer in 2023?

In 2023, Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," emerged as leading figures in the streaming community regarding political commentary. With their extensive fan bases, both individuals have established themselves as outspoken influencers within the online realm.

It is worth noting that both Destiny and HasanAbi have faced bans on Twitch in the past for passing various controversial remarks. However, despite these incidents, their viewer base has continued to grow steadily over the past few years, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down as we enter the latter half of 2023.

Destiny or HasanAbi - which streamer has more followers?

Destiny, previously affiliated with Twitch, had amassed a substantial following of over 700,000 followers before facing a permanent ban on the platform in March 2022. Although the exact reasons for his ban were not disclosed publicly, the streamer himself revealed that it was due to his engagement in "hateful conduct."

After the ban, Destiny transitioned to streaming live on YouTube. As of July 2023, he has achieved an impressive milestone of over 680,000 subscribers on the platform.

However, he recently made another move by signing a non-exclusive 12-month contract with the up-and-coming streaming platform Kick, where he has just over 57K followers.

HasanAbi was also banned on Twitch in the past, although none of them have resulted in permanent removal from the platform. Despite these temporary suspensions, HasanAbi's presence on Twitch has seen remarkable growth, and he currently holds the title of the most prominent political commentator on the platform, with a dedicated following of over 2.5 million followers.

HasanAbi also has a YouTube channel with 1.28 million subscribers. He shares reaction videos from his streams covering political and online content.

Who has a bigger net worth?

As is often the case with content creators, determining the precise net worth of a streamer can be challenging. However, according to several online sources, Destiny is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $1.4 million as of July 2023.

On the other hand, HasanAbi is reported to have an impressive net worth of around $6 million in 2023. His primary sources of income are derived from Twitch subscriptions and uploading videos on YouTube.

According to a Twitch leak in 2021, HasanAbi reportedly earned $2,810,480.11 from September 2019 to October 2021, showcasing his considerable financial success as a Twitch streamer.

Who has more followers on social media platforms?

Destiny maintains a substantial follower base across various social media platforms. On Instagram, he has over 87K followers, whereas, on Twitter, he boasts an additional 171.1K followers.

In contrast, HasanAbi has amassed a colossal following on social media platforms, with an exceptional 982K followers on Instagram and over 1.4 million followers on Twitter.