"F*ck cancel culture": Nickmercs says he doesn't care after getting pushback for linking COVID-19 vaccine to Bronny James' cardiac arrest

Controversial FaZe Clan streamer Nickmercs has once again waded into hot waters after his recent comments insinuating anti-vaccination conspiracy theories regarding Bronny James's cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James was recently hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack while practicing basketball at the University of Southern California.

Nickmercs has been at the center of a number of controversies in the recent past and repeatedly described Bronny James's cardiac arrest as "questionable" while talking to his audience on stream, hinting that it was something fishy.

After a few viewers pointed out that he would be criticized online for linking the COVID-19 vaccine with heart attacks in athletes, the streamer said that he doesn't care about cancel culture.

In no uncertain terms, the FaZe Clan member told people not to be p*ssies and said he doesn't care about getting canceled:

"Guys, we are not going to get canceled. We held a f*cking barbecue for ten thousand people in peak COVID. You think me talking about the COVID vaccine on stream is going to get us canceled? Can we ante up in here a little bit? Stop being pu**ies, bro. F*ck cancel culture man, tell them to s*ck our d*ck collectively..."

"You want to cancel us, we don't care": Nickmercs talks about the COVID-19 vaccine and Bronny James's heart attack on stream

Timestamp 0:42:20

This is not the first time that Nicholas "Nickmercs" has propagated far-right talking points in public. Weeks ago, Call of Duty and Activision decided to remove his skin and operator bundle from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 after the streamer had commented on LGBTQ+-friendly educational policies by using a conservative 'dog-whistle' that links the marginalized community to pedophilia.

For those wondering what exactly the streamer had said moments before telling his viewers to f*ck cancel culture, here is an excerpt where he opines:

"Sad, man! It's sad. Yeah, I don't know. I don't know. I don't want to be a tinfoil hat guy up here, in front of you guys. I'm my own guy. But, there's a lot of young athletes just f**king dropping."

Later in the clip, Nickmercs would go on to repeatedly call Bronny James' situation "questionable":

"I don't know, man! I don't know what it is or what it isn't. But, it's questionable! It's a little questionable what's going on out there. I don't know. I don't know, man."

After some viewers pointed out that athletes had suffered heart attacks before the COVID-19 vaccine, Nickmercs told everyone that people should only trust their doctors. That said, when the topic of cancel culture came about, he also took a staunch stance, saying he did not care if he got canceled and would continue to say what he wanted:

"We don't care what you think. We don't care what you say, okay? We speak our minds. We speak our peace. And we move forward, that's it. You want to come for us, you want to cancel us, we don't care. That's all you gotta do, just not care. I don't care, I don't care what it is man. Eat a d*ck."

Readers should note that Nickmercs has shown anti-mask sentiments in the past, organizing a mask-free event to rival TwitchCon 2022 held in San Diego.

The anti-vaccine conspiracy theories have again started taking center stage on social media right after the news of Bronny James suffering from a cardiac arrest spread online. Tristan Tate's tweet on the news elicited a similar reaction from his followers.