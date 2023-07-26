"It's a little questionable what's going on there" - Nickmercs gives his take on Bronny James' cardiac arrest

On July 25, 2023, Twitch streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" shared his thoughts on the recent incident involving basketball player Bronny James. For those unaware, the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice session with the USC Trojans on Monday (July 24, 2023). He was then rushed to the ICU. According to reports, his condition was stable.

Bronny's parents, Savannah and LeBron James, issued a public statement saying:

"Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

Claiming that he did not want to come across as a "tinfoil hat guy," Nickmercs believed there was something "questionable" about the situation. He said:

"I don't know, man! I don't know what it is or what it isn't. But, it's questionable! It's a little questionable what's going on out there. I don't know. I don't know, man."

"I'm just saying it's questionable" - Nickmercs responds to fans asking him not to share his contentious views about Bronny James' cardiac arrest

The discussion began at the 38-minute mark of Nickmercs' most recent livestream when he noticed viewers initially asking him to comment on Bronny James' cardiac arrest. Calling the situation "sad," the content creator said:

"Sad, man! It's sad. Yeah, I don't know. I don't know. I don't want to be a tinfoil hat guy up here, in front of you guys. I'm my own guy. But, there's a lot of young athletes just f**king dropping. You know? So, happy to hear that he's not in, I guess, a bad state. I heard he was kind of coming out of it, which is a W. You know, but, f**k!"

Timestamp: 00:38:55

After claiming that the circumstance was "questionable," fans advised the FaZe Clan co-owner to refrain from expressing divisive opinions. He replied:

"'Please, don't.' Hey, man. I'm just saying it's questionable. That's all I'm saying, man. God d*mn it!"

Fans react to Nickmercs' take

The Michigan native's thoughts on Bronny James were a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Nickmercs is a well-known Twitch streamer, best known for playing a variety of first-person shooter titles. He was recently embroiled in a major drama after he shared a controversial tweet regarding the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month.

This resulted in the removal of his iconic Operator Bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.