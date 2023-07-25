Is Bronny James okay? LeBron & Savannah James issue update on USC Basketball star's health

According to an ESPN report, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest in a practice with the USC Trojans Basketball Team on Monday. James was immediately rushed to the ICU, where his condition is said to be stable.

LeBron and Savannah James have issued an update:

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks," a James spokesperson added, "and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Thankfully, Bronny James was brought to the hospital immediately and is now in stable condition.

Bronny James joined the USC Trojans

In anticipation of his arrival in the NBA, as he is the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James committed to suit up for the USC Trojans for college basketball.

Entering his freshman year, he is the sixth-ranked point guard in the class of 2023.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!