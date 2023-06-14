When is the 2024 NBA Draft? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and everything you need to know

NBA draft day is a highlight of many a fan's basketball experience. There's nothing like bagging a potential star recruit over your rivals. This is true especially for fans whose teams didn't do well during the season.

The 2023 class looks absolutely stacked with potential elite level talent, and general managers' decision-making will be tested to the core. Teams make decisions around their rosters all year long and some years in advance anticipating this day, and here it is.

The draft consists of two rounds of 30 players each where teams that didn't make the playoffs pick first. To determine the specific order of picks, a predraft lottery was conducted last month.

The San Antonio Spurs secured the No. 1 pick, and every team in the NBA will be looking on enviously as they are projected to use it to pick superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Draft start times and location

This year's draft will be held on June 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This date is usually picked for after the NBA Finals have been played, taking into account the possibility of a Game 7.

Some fans yearn for the days when the draft was held at Madison Square Garden, New York or Prudential Centre in New Jersey. Since 2013 it has been held at The Barclays Center in New York, the Brooklyn Nets' homecourt.

TV Channel, live stream info and everything you need to know

The first round will be broadcasted in full by ABC, while the full event, including the second round, will be broadcasted by ESPN and ESPN Radio. ABC will also have the first round available on their app for livestreaming.

For the majority of people, it would be easier to use YouTube TV, which requires a smart TV and an internet connection to access. There are several other TV option plans that different users can use to watch the draft depending on their specific subscriptions. Some of these include: HuluTV, Cox, Spectrum and Vidgo.

The 2023 class is full of talent with Victor Wembanyama hogging all the headlines and widely expected to be the No. 1 pick. Others who have garnered less attention but are also talented include Amen Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Ausar Thompson and Nick Smith Jr.

