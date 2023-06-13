NBA Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans to pursue top-3 draft pick, target Scoot Henderson

With the NBA season now officially over, following the Denver Nuggets game five victory over the Miami Heat, attentions will now turn toward the 2023 NBA Draft. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans are set to make an off-season splash as they target a move into the top-3 of the draft.

The Pelicans are reported to have an interest in G-League Ignite standout Scoot Henderson, who projects to be an elite-level guard in the NBA in years to come.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: https://t.co/UFCs9VEU7Q

"The Pelicans are expected to aggressively pressure a top pick - potentially two or three - in this upcoming NBA draft, with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson, sources tell me," Charania said. "

Henderson and Alabama's Brandon Miller are vying to potentially go number two to the Charlotte Hornets in the draft...Expect the Hornets to further solidify their draft board as this week closes. But the Pelicans are among teams seriously persuing that number two overall pick," he added.

The Pelicans have multiple trade assets at their disposal, including numerous players who could be enticing for a team such as the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers, who will likely be looking to convince LaMelo Ball and Damian Lillard, respectively, to remain with their franchises long-term.

As such, the chance to flip the second or third overall pick in the upcoming draft may prove tempting for both Charlotte and Portland, depending on what the incoming package looks like.

Damian Lillard would prefer to play for Miami or Brooklyn

A significant reason for the Portland Trail Blazers to explore a potential trade with the New Orleans Pelicans will be their ability to retain Damian Lillard beyond the current off-season.

The superstar guard has made no secret about his desire to challenge for an NBA Championship and has regularly stated that he would prefer to do so with the Trail Blazers. However, should Portland decide to use their draft pick on June 22, they will likely receive a trade request from their All-Star, at which point, the franchise will enter a full-scale rebuild.

During a recent interview on “The Last Stand” with Brian Custer, Lillard noted how he would prefer to play for the Miami Heat or Brooklyn Nets if his time with the Trail Blazers does come to an end this summer.

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard said. “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real…Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.”

Due to both the Hornets and Trail Blazers having motivations to trade out of the upcoming draft, the Pelicans may find themselves in a seller's market, which could ensure they don't overpay. However, the opportunity to land Scoot Henderson, and pair him with Zion Williamson, will certainly reduce any sting that parting with multiple assets could cause.

