"We are conducting an internal assessment" - Linus Tech Tips responds to Madison Reeve's allegations of toxic workplace and s*xual harassment

On August 17, 2023, prominent tech YouTuber Linus Tech Tips (LTT) issued a public statement after allegations of s*xual harassment, homophobia, and workplace mistreatment were leveled against the company. For those unaware, on August 16, 2023, former LTT employee, Madison "Suop" Reeve, shared a series of tweets in which she revealed why she had parted ways with the organization.

Trigger warning: Mentions of self-harm and homophobia

In one of her tweets, Madison claimed that she was denied taking sick days that she was entitled to. She went on to say that she harmed herself because of LTT's "grind-set" attitude:

"I remember getting told off for taking my sick days, as in the days you're entitled to. This no-days-off, "grind-set" culminated in the real moment I realized I had to leave. I purposefully cut my leg open so badly (that) I would have to go to the ER to get it stapled back together."

Madison posted another update in which she claimed that a Linus Tech Tips employee asked her to "twerk." She also stated that she was called derogatory names during her tenure:

"I was asked to twerk for a co-worker at one point. I was told I was chunky, fat, ugly, (and) stupid. I was called 'r**arded.' I was called a 'f**got.' And at any point, I would bring up these comments, I would get told, oh we will have a chat with them. Nothing ever came of it."

In response to these scathing allegations, Linus Tech Tips stated that they are conducting an internal investigation and have hired a third-party investigator to look into the matter. An excerpt from their address reads:

"We are taking Madison’s allegations seriously. We are conducting an internal assessment alongside bringing in a third-party investigator to look into the allegations. We are committed to publishing the findings and implementing any corrective actions that may arise due to this. Thank you for your patience, and please allow us the time necessary to be as thorough as possible in this investigation."

"These allegations do not align with our company's ethics or the values we preach internally" - Linus Tech Tips responds to Madison Reeve's accusations

Linus Tech Tips' public address continued, with the company claiming that they have "proactively reached out" to employees to report workplace bullying and harassment:

"In addition to our existing report systems – both anonymous and otherwise – we've proactively reached out internally today to encourage our team members to report any workplace bullying or harassment they might be experiencing so we can take quick and decisive action."

Claiming that they "aim to provide" an inclusive work environment, they added:

"These allegations do not align with our company's ethics or the values we preach internally. We aim to provide an inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable and, more importantly, safe."

Linus Tech Tips and its parent company, Linus Media Group (LMG), have been the talk of the town ever since Gamers Nexus criticized them for their data inaccuracy and ethics. On August 16, 2023, LTT uploaded a video titled What do we do now? in which they revealed that all video productions had been halted.

Yvonne Ho, co-founder and Chief Financial Officer, added that LTT members would spend the coming week focusing on "long-term workflow changes."