"All video production is on pause": Linus Media Group issues a public address in light of escalating allegations and controversy

Linus Sebastian from Linus Media Group (LMG) has, at last, addressed the recent controversies that have been brought against them. For context, on August 15, Gamers Nexus, a tech-based YouTube channel, presented various instances where they pointed out inaccuracies in LMG's content, including instances of analysis being misrepresented.

Gamers Nexus criticized many channels for testing discrepancies, particularly in graphics card reviews. These variations in performance scores were attributed to human errors and rushed content creation, even after identifying mistakes before publishing.

Today (August 16), the Linus Tech Tips channel uploaded a video addressing these issues, with Linus making an appearance at the end of the video. The group stated:

"All video production is on pause"

"I made things worse": Linus Sebastian and Linus Media Group address recent controversies

Linus Sebastian, the ex-CEO of Linus Media Group, has surfaced online and addressed the ongoing allegations against his company verbally. For those unaware of the background, Linus Tech Tips reviewed Billet Labs' 3090ti monoblock, designed to cool both the main and graphics processor.

Linus of Linus Media Group shared his thoughts on the product, using it on a graphics card called the 4090. However, it didn't perform as anticipated. Linus concluded in the video that the product itself wasn't effective and advised against purchasing it.

Naturally, this drew significant criticism, notably from Steve Burke of Gamers Nexus, who highlighted inaccuracies in Linus's testing. Today, LTT uploaded a 16-minute-long video addressing the issues. Linus himself said:

"I was the one head of the company for each and every mistake that our community has rightly brought to our attention and once again, I made things worse, by allowing myself to respond emotionally."

He added:

"It's honestly really hard when people take an internal processing error and they run that all the way to 'Linus is a thief and wants to auction someone else's intellectual property' or acusses me trying to brush something under the rug."

Subsequently, Linus mentioned that the community's critical response came within just two business days of the video's release. He emphasized that as soon as he became aware of the issue, he promptly reached out to Billet Labs to address his mistake.

He also confirmed that he has extended a complete refund for their product. Additionally, he acknowledged that failing to retest the monoblock was his own oversight.

Lastly, he added:

"I owe you guys better and I'm sorry. For my part, first, I'm gonna be working through the other members of the exec team for any crisis communication moving forward and second, I'm gonna spend my week working with the other teams, to develop a system of processors that will help our company fulfil my vision of being a world-class tech media organization."

S*xual abuse and workplace harassment allegations

In addition to the allegations raised by the community, Madison Suop, a former employee of Linus Media Group, has used her social media platform to disclose accusations against Linus and his company.

Among these allegations, she revealed instances of inappropriate behavior, including groping within the office environment, along with receiving inappropriate comments and verbal abuse.

Furthermore, she addressed an overarching toxic atmosphere that she had to endure while her time with the Linus Media Group, which significantly impacted her mental well-being. To read a more comprehensive account of her allegations, click here.