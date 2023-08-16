"I was told I was chunky, fat, ugly, stupid" - YouTuber Madison Suop opens up and reveals why she left Linus Media Group amid recent controversy

Madison Suop, known as SuopOnYoutube, has recently shared some startling updates concerning her experiences during her tenure at Linus Media Group. In her posts, she has revealed disturbing incidents involving body shaming comments and homophobic insults that she allegedly encountered. She took to her Twitter to post:

"I was asked to twerk for a co-worker at one point. I was told I was chunky, fat, ugly, stupid."

Madison opens up about workplace harassment (Image via Twitter)

These revelations have emerged in the wake of criticism from another YouTuber, Gamers Nexus, directed at Linus Tech Tips (LTT). Gamers Nexus raised concerns about LTT's content, specifically addressing potential misrepresentations in their analysis of technological devices, such as graphics cards and similar products.

Linus Tech Tips under fire after shocking details from former employee Madison Suop

Managed and owned by Sebastian Linus, Linus Tech Tips stands as one of the most prominent technology-based media groups, with a substantial subscriber base of around 15.5 million viewers. However, in the last 24 hours or so, the channel has been confronted with a series of allegations. The most recent of these have been made by former employee Madison Suop.

Madison Suop posted a string of tweets detailing her disturbing experiences with LTT. She said that she had been tasked with unrealistic expectations, such as posting and managing their social media site:

While she did not specifically mention Linus, she did call out that certain members of the upper management had belittled her consistently. She revealed:

YouTuber calls out LTT (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, she revealed that she had faced instances of s*xual misconduct in the office spaces by her colleagues. She posted:

She went on to reveal that she had been presented with an altered version of the contract of her work, which did not align with the promises that LTT made when she first joined:

Aside from this, there were also instances of inappropriate comments that were directed at her. She stated:

Madison reveals inappropriate comments that were made against her (Image via Twitter)

She alleged facing criticism for taking sick leaves. She also described a distressing incident where she felt compelled to deliberately injure herself to warrant a trip to the emergency room:

Madison's departure from Linus Tech Tips two years ago seems to have generated a considerable amount of speculation. She has also pointed to an older post by Linus, where he addressed these speculations and clarified that no non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was signed as part of her departure:

Madison Suop also went on to reveal that she had been forced to manage an OnlyFans account:

Madison claims to have been forced to run an OnlyFans account (Image via Twitter)

Aside from workplace harassment, she also revealed that there were several monetary discrepancies which were only rectified after she had to raise the issue:

Despite having left Linus Tech Tips nearly two years ago, Madison Suop has disclosed that she continues to experience lasting trauma from her time with the company. She explained that, during her tenure, she refrained from pursuing legal action due to a combination of fear and financial insecurity.

As of now, neither the official Linus Tech Tips page nor Linus himself has responded to the situation.