"I let him win" - Asmongold responds to Linus Tech Tips after the latter said he wanted to report on hacking incident before the streamer

On March 30, 2023, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to play a variety of games. He also hosted a Just Chatting segment, during which he reacted to a viral clip featuring popular tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips.

In the video, Linus discussed a recent hacking incident that affected several of his YouTube channels. He stated that he wanted to address the situation while they had "momentum," adding that he wanted to report the matter before Asmongold did.

When Asmongold heard this, he was perplexed and responded by saying that he didn't report the hacking incident because he wasn't interested in putting a spotlight on it or promoting it for views or clicks:

"So, I want to let him know that I let him win. I let you win with this because I wasn't going to make a video about it."

Asmongold was baffled after hearing Linus say that he wanted to report the hacking incident before the content creator

Asmongold was reacting to the top posts on his official subreddit, in which a community member shared a YouTube clip featuring Linus discussing his channel getting hacked.

The Canadian recalled people unsubscribing after seeing that his channel had been renamed "Tesla." To address the situation, Linus decided to make a video before popular streamers did:

"So, I'm going, 'No, we must come hell or high water, make a video about this highjacking while the momentum is still on our side.' You know, on Reddit. On the LTT Forum. On Twitter. And the community where people are still... like, how do I upload my video about this before *bleep* Asmongold. Right?"

Linus continued further, saying:

"I mean, I'm not going to be MoistCr1TiKaL, okay? Yeah, but if I can beat *bleep* Asmongold, to reporting on my own situation, then that's probably a good thing! Right?"

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was speechless after watching the aforementioned clip. His initial reaction was to explain why he didn't make a video about the situation:

"The funniest f**king thing about this is, this was one of the only things that I didn't report on, and I didn't make a video about, because I didn't want to highlight more of the f**king hacking s**t!"

The conversation concluded with the Twitch star claiming that he let Linus win because he wan't planning on making a video about it.

Timestamp: 00:41:25

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's clip garnered a lot of attention, with over 171 community members commenting on it on YouTube. Here's a snippet of some notable fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is considered by many to be the biggest MMORPG content creator on Twitch. He has been livestreaming on the platform since 2016 and has since amassed over 3.3 million followers on his main channel. However, he has recently been focusing on his alternate channel Zackrawrr.

