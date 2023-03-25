Linus Tech Tips explains how he plans to regain lost subscribers after getting hacked, says he wanted to "report it before" Asmongold

Linus "Linus Tech Tips," founder and CEO of Linus Media Group, recently took to his livestream to explain how he plans to recover his channel's lost subscribers after being hacked on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Since the hacker changed the channel's name, many existing subscribers might have believed that they had subscribed to an unknown channel. Explaining his plans to regain those numbers, Linus stated that he would "report it before" Asmongold to keep the topic as fresh as possible.

Linus Tech Tips plans to reach out to lost subscribers through social media

Linus Sebastian’s YouTube channel was hacked yesterday, following which it was rebranded as a crypto-promotional page. The title of one of the uploaded videos read "Linus Tech Tips & Elon Musk Special Crypto Giveaway!" with Twitter CEO Elon Musk's image featured as the thumbnail.

Presumably, the same group of Bitcoin scammers hacked into Linus' other two channels, TechLink and TechQuickie, as a similar situation was seen there as well. To prevent the spread of misinformation to potential victims, YouTube instantly banned the channel. Fortunately, Linus' channel was restored to its rightful owner later that day.

Speaking about getting back all of his lost subscribers, he said:

"It's not like I didn't see people say, ' I unsubscribed thinking I was accidentally subscribed to Tesla, I didn't even realize it was LTT I was unsubscribing from'."

He spoke more about the forums he plans to make use of to amplify his voice:

"We must, come hell or high water, make a video about this hijack while the momentum is still on our side, on Reddit, on LTT forum, on Twitter, in the community where people are still wanting to (know)."

Dropping a humorous comment, he further explained:

"How do I upload my video before f**king Asmongold, right? I mean I'm not gonna beat MoistCr1TiKaL but if I can beat f**king Asmongold for reporting on my own situation, then that's probably a good thing."

For those wondering about the hack, a member of the Linus Media Group's team downloaded a sponsorship offer from a potential partner, which contained a PDF file with the offer's terms. Unfortunately, the PDF also contained malware that accessed all user data from their installed browsers.

Linus Tech Tips, TechLinked, and Techquickie were all restored later. Linus Sebastian established his own channel, Linus Tech Tips, back in November 2008. To read more about his story, click here.

