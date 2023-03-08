Popular YouTuber Linus Tech Tips reveals that he was offered a nine-figure sum for his empire

In a recent live stream on their YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips, Linus Media Group (LMG) founder Linus Sebastian revealed that his company had received an offer worth "nine-figure."

The news came after a playful conversation between Linus and his co-host, Luke, during a live broadcast where Luke joked about Linus' regret of turning down a large sum of money for the company.

Although Linus denied regretting his decision, he did confirm that a substantial amount had been offered to them at one point.

Streaming community reacts as Linus Tech Tips reveal a mouth-watering offer

For those unaware, with a wealth of experience in web video, social media, and influencer marketing, Linus Media Group is a leading full-service production agency.

Their team boasts decades of collective experience, having worked with diverse clients, from small cottage-industry businesses to large multinational corporations such as Intel, IBM, and Cisco.

In a recent live stream on the company's YouTube channel, Linus Tech Tips, the two co-hosts of the stream discussed a possible takeover of their company. A viewer later asked:

"Linus, what is your biggest regret as far as decisions you've made for LMG?"

(Timestamp: 01:45:03)

After Luke, the co-host, jocularly hinted at turning down "the offer," Linus responded:

"No. I don't regret that actually. I worried I would. Did I ever say how much the offer was?"

He continued:

"Well, it wasn't six figures, and it wasn't seven, and it sure as hell wasn't five or under...it wasn't eight either. So that should give you some idea. I have not regretted it for a moment. I think the timing was perfect to take an offer. We were in the midst of an explosive year."

He later explained that he didn't accept the offer because he projected his company to exceed the figure that was put forth on the table.

What fans said about the offer

The clip from Linus Tech Tips made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of comments from fans. Here are some of the notable reactions:

The Backpack and Screwdriver are the latest offerings from Linus Tech Tips, released last September. The former is designed to cater to various daily needs and features 22 pockets and sleeves, including a discreet airtag sleeve.

Customers can purchase the backpack directly from the LTT website, while the screwdriver set is also available for purchase separately. The backpack and screwdriver set is priced at $249.99 and $69.99, respectively, making them an investment for customers seeking high-quality products that offer convenience and functionality.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes