"He needs to promote societal change" - Linus Tech Tips defends MrBeast after the latter receives backlash for helping 1,000 blind people see

Linus Tech Tips, a Canadian YouTuber by the name of Linus Sebastian, took to his channel to give a detailed review of the recent controversy involving Jimmy "MrBeast" and the subsequent backlash he has faced due to a video he uploaded that centers around curing people's blindnesses. Linus also examined MrBeast's approach to the problem and gave a rather constructive critique of the situation.

For those unaware, HasanAbi was among the most notable figures to scrutinize MrBeast's recent act of philanthropy. According to the streamer, people should not depend on the charity work of a content creator for a cure that should be addressed by the government.

Lunus, remarking on MrBeast's gesture, said:

"He needs to promote societal change"

What did Linus Tech Tips say about the recent controversy involving MrBeast?

Linus Tech Tips, 36, gave a detailed assessment of the recent controversy involving MrBeast and his video where he cured almost a thousand people. Explaining the backlash, Linus Tech Tips stated three primary points of criticism. Starting with the first one, he said:

"The monetization of people's suffering, the charity contributes resources to helping people meaning not all of the money that made this happen is from MrBeast and the additional attention will lead to future profits from him."

The second one is:

"People who can't afford surgery shouldn't have to wait for random acts of kindness from a wealthy celebrity to fix basic problems and this applause and focus on individual charity distracts from the structural changes that need to happen."

The third and final issue:

"It's kind of cringe, yo."

Linus then referred to one of MrBeast's tweets in light of his own video. Here is the post:

MrBeast @MrBeast I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again. I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again.

Reflecting on the tweet, the YouTuber said:

"I think he genuinely has a good heart"

He continued:

"He needs to promote societal change structural change rather than just making charity p*rn."

Linus Tech Tips further added that MrBeast's narrative, regardless of the altruism, could attract a lot of "resistance." He also remarked that, ironically, MrBeast's tweet came at a time when parliament passed a bill denouncing "socialism."

How the internet reacted

Linus' video garnered a lot of comments. Fans continued to express mixed reviews regarding MrBeast's act of kindness. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans react to the latest debate on MrBeast (Image via LMG Clips)

Despite being a highly debated topic, MrBeast's video has already reached 98 million views.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes