Who is Yvonne Ho? Everything to know about Linus Tech Tips' CFO amid recent allegations

Yvonne Ho is the co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of the popular YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips (LTT) and its parent company, Linus Media Group (LMG). The Canadian organization recently came under fire after Gamers Nexus uploaded a 44-minute video titled, The Problem with Linus Tech Tips: Accuracy, Ethics, & Responsibility.

Madison Reeve, a former employee, shocked the online community earlier today (August 16, 2023) by revealing why she left the organization. In a series of tweets, Madison accused Linus Media Group of being a toxic workplace.

An excerpt from one of her tweets reads:

"I was asked to twerk for a co-worker at one point. I was told I was chunky, fat, ugly, stupid. I was called 'r***rded.' I was called a 'f**got.' And, at any point, I would bring up these comments, I would get told, 'Oh, we will have a chat with them.' Nothing came of it."

According to Yvonne Ho's official LinkedIn profile, she began her career as a pharmacy technician at Costco Wholesale Canada. After serving the company for two years, Ho worked in the same position at the Fraser Valley Cancer Center Pharmacy.

She returned to Costco Wholesale Canada in November 2009, this time as a pharmacy manager. During her tenure, she was also one of the co-founders of Linus' YouTube channel. She was officially appointed as the Chief Financial Officer in January 2013 and remains in that position to this day.

Following the massive backlash after Gamers Nexus criticized LMG for its data inaccuracy and ethics, the tech YouTube organization issued a public statement on August 16, 2023. Yvonne Ho detailed the channel's future plans, revealing that all video productions would be halted immediately.

She said:

"My background is in managing a pharmacy where the small details matter a lot. And basically, I agree with the community. So, I'm putting my foot down. Effective immediately, all YouTube video production is on pause. And, our teams are going to be spending this entire next week focusing on long-term workflow changes - to make our content better in a lasting way."

Yvonne Ho also discussed her role in the organization's forthcoming reforms, saying:

"So, I'll be working with Terren and Colton to manage our sponsor commitments and the financial health, both, this housekeeping week. And, a reduction in our LTT upload schedule. At least for now, while we get our house in order."

In addition to Yvonne Ho, Linus Sebastian also addressed the community. He admitted to having "worsened" the situation after responding to Gamers Nexus' criticisms on the LTT Forums.