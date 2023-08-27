"He's gonna buy Valorant and start blocking people from attendance" - Streaming community reacts to Elon Musk getting booed at VCT Grand Finals

Elon Musk has gone viral yet again after being spotted at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Grand Finals between Paper Rex (PRX) and Evil Geniuses (EG) on August 26. However, the live audience's reaction was not positive, as they started booing the billionaire. Numerous clips of the incident have since garnered quite a lot of traction on X (formerly Twitter), with prominent esports personality, Jake Sucky, writing:

"Elon Musk (is) getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "Bring back Twitter," LMAO."

The incident was also amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Bleeding_Irish's comment has drawn over 1,000 upvotes, in which they wrote:

"He's going to buy Valorant and start blocking people from attendance."

"Very controversial figure" - Popular streamers like Pokimane, Tarik, Disguised Toast, and more react to Elon Musk's appearance at VCT Grand Finals

Several popular Twitch streamers were taken aback by Elon Musk's unexpected appearance at the VCT Grand Finals earlier today.

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, Tarik, co-hosted a live watch party with Jeremy "Disguised Toast." When the Tesla and X's CEO appeared on the screen, Tarik immediately began searching for him at the stadium and exclaimed:

"What?! Where is that? Uh-oh... the owner of X? Is that him? We're trying to get Elon on the stream. But he said he's too cool for us. Elon Esports, bro! Please!"

Disguised Toast noticed the crowd booing Elon Musk and joked that the latter would no longer invest in the Valorant esports scene:

"Oh, wait! They just put in Elon Musk. Oh... there's some boos. Oh, my god! Very controversial figure. Oh, no, now that he's got booed, he's not going to invest in Valorant anymore."

Moroccan-Canadian icon Imane "Pokimane" also watched the VCT Grand Finals. She was curious about who Musk attended the event with after seeing his appearance:

"I love Elon, I have no biases whatsoever. (Elon Musk appears on the screen) Elon! Who's he here with? Aside from the kid. (Pokimane bursts out laughing) He's probably just here with the kid. 'Who's the kid?' Yo, that was, like, a little bit of a boo. It sure was not a very happy cheer."

Fans react to the viral VCT moment

As mentioned earlier, Musk getting booed at the VCT Grand Finals went viral on social media. Some X/Twitter users praised the crowd:

Meanwhile, others joked that the 52-year-old would change X/Twitter's algorithm to reduce Valorant impressions:

Here are some more pertinent responses:

Over 271 community members on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have weighed in on the clip. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Evil Geniuses won and were crowned Valorant Champions 2023. The performance of Alexander "jawgemo" Mor and Max "Demon1" Mazanov was the highlight of the best-of-five series.