Evil Geniuses complete a phenomenal run to win Valorant Champions 2023 

Evil Geniuses enacted their vengeance against Paper Rex in the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2023 on August 26, 2023, to bring home the world championship to the Americas region. The North American organization has enjoyed a fairytale run this season and ended it on a truly stupendous note by lifting the biggest trophy on the table.

From being dismissed by everyone at the start of the season to becoming world champions, the 2023 ensemble of Evil Geniuses will go down in history as one of the best VCT teams of all time.

Evil Geniuses create history at Valorant Champions 2023

The Grand Finals of Valorant Champions 2023 featured a rematch of the upper-bracket finals between Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex. The former was able to win the best-of-five series with a convincing 3-1 scoreline to clinch the trophy.

Paper Rex were able to ban Haven and Fracture as they won the upper-bracket finals. The map to kick off the Grand Finals was Split, a battleground where Evil Geniuses had previously faltered. However, the American team managed to flip the script with a 13-10 victory.

Paper Rex were quick to bounce back on Ascent with a 13-11 victory to equalize the series. However, they failed to maintain this momentum as Evil Geniuses clinched Bind with a dominant 13-5 scoreline and rounded out the series on Lotus with a 13-10 win.

The entire roster of Evil Geniuses, including head coach Christine "potter" Chi, showed remarkable resilience and excellent adaptability throughout the series. They beautifully suppressed Paper Rex's aggressive tactics and arrived prepared after their previous loss against them in the tournament.

Evil Geniuses also showcased their own aggressive flair and executed strategies to completely catch the Pacific squad off-guard on their map picks, Lotus and Bind.

Jawgemo and Demon1 steal the show in Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Finals

The series was headlined by phenomenal performances from players such as Alexander "jawgemo" Mor and Max "Demon1" Mazanov. The former, in particular, had eye-catching plays on Raze with his unbridled aggression and exceptional efficiency. The Cambodian finished the series with an 85/62/25 and ended up as the top fragger on the server.

Evil Geniuses have truly encapsulated that nothing is impossible. After a disastrous showing in their initial weeks in VCT America, the team managed to galvanize themselves and slowly ramp up.

A great performance at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, followed by an even better showing at Valorant Champions 2023, makes their run in the VCT 2023 season one of the most memorable in the history of the game.